Prayers for Eagles not appropriate in church
One doesn’t need to go to Philadelphia to see an Eagles’ Super Bowl ring. You can see one on the finger of the Rev. Tom Barcellona at our Lady Of Perpetual Help Parish, Assumption/St. Nicholas Churches. He received the ring since he is the team chaplain. The reverend, with the consent of Bishop Sullivan, was directing us from the pulpit to pray for the Eagles during football season.
Now there’s nothing wrong with rooting and praying for the Eagles, but it should be done on one’s own time. We don’t need to be instructed to do so from the pulpit of a Catholic church during Mass.
There are plenty of things that the Catholic Church needs to be praying for — our families, nation and state, world peace, the poor and hungry, and the victims of sexual abuse by abhorrent priests, among other things. We don’t need to be praying in church for multimillionaires, some of whom have no respect for the flag or the office of the presidency, so they can win a game and make a few million dollars more.
Joseph Picardi Sr.
Galloway Township
Harassing political foes the start of segregation
We now have eateries denying service because of the customer’s political leaning or who they are employed by. Some lawmakers have suggested we drive the “outcasts” who don’t agree with them out of public places by use of mob rule and coercion.
Groups of people have been caught on camera harassing citizens in public places because they disagree with them on any number of topics. The large majority of the media reports this behavior as the new normal as long as the harassment goes along with their group think mentality.
It appears to me if this segregation continues to escalate, we will soon have separate bathrooms and drinking fountains.
John Hull
Longport
NFL needs backbone
Regarding the June 28 letter, “NFL still coddling protesters of anthem”:
The writer couldn’t have been more on the mark. When, in this country, did anyone get the idea that they, the worker, was running the business? The owners should exhibit some backbone.
Unfortunately the leaders of these teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles may not be the brightest bulbs and the blind are following the dumb.
Carol Roman
Ventnor