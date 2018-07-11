New NJ gun restrictions won’t make schools safer
So Gov. Murphy has signed a bunch of bills that are supposed to prevent school shootings. Instead of addressing the problem, which is mentally unstable people, the new laws make it harder for law abiding citizens to protect themselves. Now criminals who already have access to everything they need will be the ones with all the power. But that’s the way it’s done. Smack everybody down instead of dealing with the real issues.
Schools should have only one main entrance with a metal detector or security, and exit doors that only open from the inside for emergency. This is our world now and kids can no longer go to school oblivious to the craziness around them. They need to know this is how it is now and it is for their protection. It’s quite a different world from when I grew up but this is our reality now and we have to deal with it.
As to the mental health issues, I have no problem with doubling down on the vetting process to get a gun. And I have no idea how to deal with that. But I do know that they will still be able to get whatever they need from someone, somewhere. These bills solve nothing.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township
Treat immigrants morally with capable authority
It is hard to look at the television coverage of the atrocities being committed against the immigrants at the Mexican border. Children being torn from their parents’ arms, placed who-knows-where in this country.
These children are being used as pawns in a political power play by the Trump administration. Treating people as “chattel” who are trying to escape oppression is bad enough, but to dehumanize and detain children because the administration wants immigration reform and a wall is immoral and ungodly.
We should send President Trump and his hirelings a message that his racial dysfunction is not going to infect America. We should have a higher paradigm of morality and continue to be a beacon of hope while maintaining the border with capable authority.
People shouldn’t sit back and let the country be destroyed by autocratic nationalists. History shows that evil is always outdone and righteousness wins.
Alma Johnson
Atlantic City
Melting of floating ice can’t raise sea level
There is an important thing to remember about the melting of ice in Antarctica and its effect on sea level.
The melting of floating icebergs and floating sheet ice cannot cause the ocean level to rise. If all the floating icebergs and floating sheet ice in the world melted, the ocean level would not rise at all.
Icebergs displace an amount of water equal to their weight. When ice melts, it returns to its original volume as water.
David P. Martin
Brigantine
CORRECTION
A letter Monday had the wrong U.S. currency getting “In God We Trust” in 1956. The newly declared national motto was mandated for paper currency then, having been placed on U.S. coins since the Civil War.