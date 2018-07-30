Nations should freely talk, pursue results that matter
Watching President Trump and Vladimir Putin comment and respond to reporters’ questions, I reflected on a scene from “The Hunt for Red October” in which U.S. officers discuss the possibility of a Soviet submarine commander defecting to the U.S. One says he’s a politician and that means he’s a liar and a cheat, so if he’s not kissing babies he’s stealing their lollipops — but also that he keeps his options open.
Trump and Putin are politicians and are surely keeping a variety of alternatives available to themselves. So the rhetoric employed by them needs to be considered in that light.
Some cable news outlets were quick to accuse both of fallacious responses, especially excoriating Trump for throwing the U.S. under the bus while conceding to Putin’s statements. Others had very different assessments.
The electorate should recognize that political statements and events are just that — political.
Having cordial and confrontational meetings between world leaders can be extremely beneficial for a safe and prosperous world. And let’s not make the good the enemy of the perfect.
So we should view venues that encourage dialogue between friends and foes as potentially positive approaches to improving relationships and promoting global peace. Furthermore, we should welcome every opportunity for our president to have discussions with friend and foe alike — but also at some point reflect objectively on the subsequent results of these interchanges.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Parents shouldn’t tolerate separation of families
Whether I was white, black or brown, if someone needed to take any of my six children from my arms, they would have to shoot me first. Any mother or dad should be enraged and devastated if their children are forcibly taken from them anytime. Children are innocent and not responsible for their parents’ actions to enter the United States illegally. It was unconscionable and unforgivable.
There are no photo ops of that scenario for the public to see. Parents should understand and never agree with the Trump administration’s decision to separate families and place children (especially the little ones) in strange places and surroundings.
The cruel action that President Trump allowed seemed executed in haste and from all reports a system for quickly tracking the family members was not prepared.
I think this is a human rights transgression.
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House
Strathmere’s best parade
The Upper Township town of Strathmere held a fun-filled patriotic parade on the Fourth of July, sponsored by the Strathmere Improvement Association. It was organized by a group of selfless volunteers.
It was led off by the American Legion Riders, and Mayor Richard Palombo and members of Township Committee were part of the parade, along with five fire companies, dozens of decorated bikes, walkers in costumes, wagons, scooters and categories for all ages. It was quite the celebration and the crowd wore red white and blue everything. It was probably the best parade we’ve had in 15 years.
Wendy Dougherty
Strathmere