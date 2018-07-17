Decriminalize pot in A.C.
Atlantic City should join Philadelphia, St. Louis, Allentown and countless other municipalities around the United States that have decriminalized marijuana. A city in the midst of a state takeover should not be spending money locking up marijuana users.
Mayor Frank Gilliam could direct Atlantic City police to give users a warning or ticket instead of arresting our friends and family for simply possessing marijuana.
David Leeds
Absecon
Space wall for space force
President Trump has proposed a space force. Presumably there will be a space wall to keep the aliens out.
Lois Shohen-Brown
Ventnor
Democrats need renewal
The Democratic Party is now in a state of decline. It’s becoming the party of illegal immigrants, non-taxpayers and the academic elite.
Perhaps it’s time to create a new party to represent citizens, taxpayers, workers and legal immigrants who are paying all the bills for all the free health care, free schooling and not-so-free costs of government to support them.
This can’t go on forever or we’ll eventually have to turn out the lights, especially in New Jersey.
Harold Olson
Egg Harbor Township
Lee also made the case for no swimsuit segment
Regarding the June 21 commentary by Crystal Lee, “My Miss America swimsuit moment was empowering”:
I’m truly glad Crystal Lee had her very own “courage moment” in the 2014 competition. However, the “Firm Grip spray” and other pre-runway industrial strength facial treatments and runway comments (cold, emcee’s booming voice, “Hunger Games” atmosphere, etc.) made me agree with the 2018 swimsuit elimination decision.
We women still have a long road ahead to gain a semblance of equality and respect.
Judith Holst Hall
Brigantine
Reach out to black youths
Regarding the recent story, “Drug dealers still a problem after 12 arrests, business owners say”:
The black leaders of the community, clergy, politicians and many elders I know who care need to step outside and speak with the black youth that are standing around staring at their cell phone and dealing drugs as a sideline. That’s not the way to live a life.
I understand a lot have had no father figure in their life and have no guidance. Black Lives Matter needs to step outside and explain why black lives matter. They should teach them by telling them and sharing life experiences, the good and the bad. They may be able to turn a life around.
Ed Pullman
Egg Harbor Township