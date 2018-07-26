Union people should oppose Trump, GOP
I was not shocked to read that the U.S. Supreme Court recently shot down the “agency fee,” as my union called it, under which a non-member still had to pay 85 percent of the dues. The idea was the deadbeat had to help pay for representation, etc. Of course, some money was used to support politicians who helped unions, usually Democrats. The union took a hit, but they are going to survive this setback.
I noticed that President Trump rejoiced to see the unions take a hit. This from the supposed friend of the working class.
Union people, especially public workers, shouldn’t vote for Trump or Republicans. They should learn that those people are not on their side.
Peter Savage
Little Egg Harbor Township
For Grossman for Congress
Seth Grossman is right. Bankruptcy is the only way to save Atlantic City taxpayers.
The city government is $400 million in debt. Atlantic City has a system of special favors for some (including the casinos) at everyone else’s expense, along with overspending and borrowing — while the potholes are neglected.
We have that debt because Gov. Christie allowed Atlantic City to ignore the state budget law for seven years. Grossman, the attorney for a taxpayer advocacy group, brought the lawsuit that helped force Atlantic City to balance its budget.
We need Grossman in Congress. He tells the truth and does what needs to be done.
David Goloff
Atlantic City
Constitution, not abortion, should be court criteria
Interpretation of the United States Constitution (as written) is and should be the sole purpose of the Supreme Court. That should be the only criteria for supporting a president’s choice of Supreme Court justice.
For years, the liberals in Congress never questioned candidate positions on the Constitution, they only asked for assurance that the person would always support Roe v. Wade, the legalized business of killing unborn children. We should protect their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is wrong for Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, to vote against any candidate for the Supreme Court unless they pledge not to support overturning Roe v. Wade if it comes before the court again.
The young woman used in that case never had an abortion and maybe she never actually wanted one.
Joan Anderson
Mays Landing