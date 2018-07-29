Miss America no longer merits CRDA funding
After watching Miss America on TV and seeing it fade over time, I have read how pathetic it has become. It’s an institution with no direction that moved out of Atlantic City and back because ratings were low and really no one wanted it.
However, I must say what a shame it is to see it fall apart. In a good attempt to keep it relevant, the new board eliminated the swimsuit competition. It now becomes a smart pagent like a TV game show. So now we will see some very nice talent (and some that have no future) and then listen to stupid questions and watch some of the finalists fumble with their answers.
Maybe they should reinstate the swimsuit part and eliminate the questions. I would bet half the audience would like to still see the swimsuit event. After all, it is supposedly a beauty contest and not a smart contest or talent contest. It was supposed to be all encompassing.
I wish them luck and hope the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority does not reinvest in the pageant again. It is a losing proposition.
Bob Sachs
Ventnor
Against incumbent Atlantic County freeholders
The need for change in this country surrounds us all — it’s nearly a palpable plasma in the air. And there is no greater need for change than right here in Atlantic County. There are three freeholder seats on the ballot in the November election, and the incumbents need to go.
The county keeps wringing more and more out of the municipalities and the municipalities have to keep raising taxes to make it up. Everyone needs to learn to live within their budgets, and for too long the county has been wasting money and raising taxes. It is time for change.
It is time for fiscal responsibility; it is time to seriously encounter the opioid and heroin epidemic; it is time to replace freeholders who will not speak out against a candidate for Congress I consider racist.
People should vote for Maureen Leidy, Celeste Fernandez and Barbara Butterhof-Rheault for freeholders in November.
Richard Conklin
Ventnor
AP story misrepresents Lincoln’s proclamation
Regarding the July 14 story by the Associated Press, “Surprising backstories on Rushmore, Lady Liberty, Lincoln Memorial”:
The AP article contains a glaring misrepresentation of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. To quote the article: “Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring ‘all persons held as slaves’ to be free.”
It omits the fact that Lincoln applied this freedom only to states that were then “in rebellion against the United States.” Slaves held by non-Confederate border states such as Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland and even Delaware were not included and remained in slavery, since Lincoln could not afford offending these states and pushing them into the Confederate camp.
Not to mention that the states to which Lincoln applied this proclamation denied that he was their president; Jefferson Davis was. The 13th Amendment, passed in 1865, finally did what the Emancipation Proclamation tried to do but could not — encoded freedom from servitude into the laws of all the land.
John Paulits
Brigantine