Reusable shopping bags might enable shoplifting
I agree with plans to reduce waste by eliminating or at least diminishing the use of one-time plastic shopping bags, and carry reusable bags with me.
However, won’t using sturdy, opaque bags make it easier for shoplifters to hide their stolen merchandise?
Reusable bags could mean additional security checking of shoppers’ bags, discouraging them from buying from merchants and using online services instead, not to mention the cost of additional security personnel.
Kay Myers
Ventnor
Murphy disappointing in response to shootout
There must be something wrong with people in New Jersey. We just can’t seem to elect a governor who can put reality in front of politics.
After the recent gang shootout in Trenton, the governor called for more gun control for legal owners. Gun control — really? How about gang control? Legal gun owners didn’t shoot up Trenton, gangs did and I’m sure they didn’t buy their hardware through legally licensed gun dealers.
Gov. Murphy may want to disarm America, but why not try cleaning up the capital city of New Jersey first. And he wants to make New Jersey a sanctuary state. Good luck with that.
We need a leader who can fix problems, not add to them, and showcase their political beliefs when things turn ugly. I voted for him once, but not again.
Rich Jacobus
Hammonton
Extend Social Security tax, limit benefits to enrollees
There have been many articles in the media saying that Medicare and Social Security will become insolvent in the near future, such as the June 9 story, “Should you be worried about Social Security and Medicare?” Yet we never see articles written about entitlement programs running out of money.
Why the disparity? People pay into Social Security to help with their financial needs upon retirement. Recipients of entitlement programs don’t pay the cost of these give-a-way programs.
As to keeping Social Security solvent, one way to do it would be to raise the limit on income subject to the Social Security tax. With our booming economy, and more people in the work force, it would not take long to establish a large Social Security reserve. Proceeds from Social Security should be given to those that pay into the program, and not utilized for general funding projects.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Apply immigration law
In 1921, when my father was 9 years old, he immigrated to this country along with my grandmother. Because the immigration laws severely restricted the number of immigrants from “undesirable” countries like Greece, Italy and Spain, my father’s older brother was left in Italy, never to come to the United States. My father learned English and became a citizen and served our country.
Today activists are encouraging immigrants to enter this country illegally, knowing that when arrested, families will be separated because children cannot be jailed with adults. Laws are written to apply to everyone, not just to those who want to obey the laws.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton