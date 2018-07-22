Immigrant concerns gone
It is sad how immigrants are vilified, yet instructions for everything are in English and Spanish. When you phone banks, businesses, AARP and even Medicare, you can use a prompt for Spanish. Medicare has notices with their correspondence in about 10 different languages to contact them through an interpreter with questions.
Immigrants come here to escape adverse conditions in their countries, to work and make a better life for themselves, like the first immigrants who came here in the 17th century.
No sanctuary city would knowingly protect criminals. They want to prevent the immigrants who came here and built a life for themselves from being deported.
And how cruel and inhumane a policy to take little children away from their parents at the border, ship them all over the country without knowing when they’ll be reunited.
The immigration principles that this country used to promote all over the world are gone.
God did not give this land to us, as President Trump claims. The creator gave it to the ancient Native American people.
Elke J. Michaelis
Mays Landing
Backs Grossman in 2nd
I am a member of the Republican Club and a proud supporter of Seth Grossman (a principled constitutionalist) for Congress.
I think if Jeff Van Drew were elected and under the power of the House Democrats, he would be powerless to refuse the demands of his party’s House leader, Nancy Pelosi, on a possible impeachment of President Trump and other matters.
Van Drew may not want to vote for open borders, tax increases or impeachment, but I think he would. There aren’t moderate Democrats who have defied the party in recent history, except Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Despite vaulted campaign promises, the result is nearly always the same lockstep vote.
The new normal is that elections only matter when the right people win. We are witnessing a slow motion coup by those who cannot accept that they lost. We are witnessing a prosecution in search of a crime. These are the acts of despots. If politicized law enforcement agencies can take down a duly elected president, we have lost our basic freedoms.
A vote for Van Drew is a vote against one’s self-interest and another step toward the police state that has already tried to subvert the will of the people.
Harry Rogers
Mays Landing
Road work left undone
Regarding the June 24 letter, “Roads in bad shape despite gas tax increase”:
Get on Route 40 at the twin bridges and travel east. In about 15 miles you will arrive at the death trap known as Pole Tavern Circle. Nothing but holes and patches. The writer’s remark about seeing very few people working on the roads was valid. At various times I did see some grass being cut. A real big help for the road.
The same day there was a letter, “Glad Roseanne canceled.” I don’t know why they ever brought her back. She once did a disgraceful version of the National Anthem and got booed.
Lawrence R. Corson
Elmer
Don’t increase school aid
A recent article stated that New Jersey leads the nation in education — but also that 51 percent of fourth graders are not proficient in reading and 56 percent of eighth graders are not proficient in math, which signifies that the rest of the nation is even worse than New Jersey.
A story on July 2 stated that the state Legislature approved a $37.4 billion budget which included a spending increase in school aid.
A review of my latest Little Egg Harbor Township tax bill indicates that district and regional school taxes take up 51.6 percent of my total taxes. Such poor academic performance in New Jersey doesn’t merit another increase in school aid.
Fred Laurenzo
Little Egg Harbor Township