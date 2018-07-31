Pageant and president wrongly attacked
The decision to eliminate the swimsuit competition is another nail in the Miss America coffin. Regardless of what anyone says, it’s a beauty pageant. Swimsuits show off the woman’s outer beauty, while their question and answer session shows their inner beauty.
I am all for women’s rights and such, but this is just plain idiotic. Just like the current liberalism that would have been the downfall of this great country if it wasn’t for the current president, Donald Trump. People should stop whining about him — he is doing exactly what he was elected to do. President Obama promised hope and change, blah blah blah, and delivered grief and lies. He was two faced.
I am a proud U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. People who want to do something constructive instead of shooting off their mouths about our wonderful president should help a vet.
Dave Leopold
Margate
Can’t be sold on county appointment of Fedorko
Regarding the July 18 story, “Atlantic County freeholders confirm Fedorko as new head of public safety”:
After listening to Frank Formica, the Atlantic County freeholder chairman, try to “sell” reviving this position on the radio this morning, it could not be more clear to me that this is a patronage position. Oh, how qualified he is. How lucky we are to have him. Sounds like we should be paying him way more than a mere $75,000 with no benefits.
I’m not dumber than dumb. The guy lost his cushy position with the Port Authority and now, what a winky dink, it is time to revive a position the county does quite well without. A position with no authority.
Bet when he is ready to retire, the county suddenly will not need the position anymore.
Formica would be better off not trying to sell it. It was all very, very clear over the radio by the time he and Freeholder Ernest Coursey were finished. The freeholders should cut their pay across the board $75,000 to make up for this pure give away. I shouldn’t have to pay any part of it.
Janis Hetrick
Scullville
Trump leadership chaotic
In light of President Trump’s current statements regarding immigration, Americans need to take a stand. This is more than a dog whistle; it’s flat out ignorant. America was built on the backbones of immigrants (stolen from Native Americans) escaping religious bigotry and persecution by unjust rulers who ruthlessly would kill to remain in power. Trump should learn basic history.
Those employed by the office of the president serve at the pleasure of the president. After 16 months, more than 30 people have left the Trump administration. Some are under investigation, including some who have pleaded guilty.
The office of the president seems chaotic. With the current conditions in Washington and more indictments probably to come, perhaps people are now serving in fear of the president.
Norman Brook
Linwood