Founders are denigrated using 21 century culture
Attacks on the founders are in vogue. Washington, Jefferson and even Richard Stockton have been demonized. The Declaration of Independence recognized that rights come from a higher power, and conservative constitutionalists are the keepers of that flame. The progressive march toward globalization seeks to curtail those rights, having found a path through denigration of the nation’s founders.
These three men and others have been derided for their ownership of slaves, yet at that time it was an accepted institution that was thought to be soon phased out, until Eli Whitney made it profitable. Many do not know that even some blacks in the South owned slaves. Slavery has been with mankind throughout history and continues to this day. I envision a day in the future when the abortionist crowd will finally be on the wrong side of history and receive the same treatment.
There is a fever pitch within institutions of higher learning intent on deriding many of the founders. While American hero Richard Stockton is defamed here locally, even the father of the country is not safe from defamation at his name-sake institution, George Washington University. Our ongoing experiment as a republic would not have been possible without these great men who were also all too human. Redefining them in a 21st century culture serves only to divide.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor Township
Put dredged muck on land
Sea levels are rising, causing a die back of trees in the upland edges of the tidal marshes.
The tidal marshes support the fishing industry by providing a refuge for baby fish to hide in the small streams to escape their predators. I have seen that. “The largest fish hatchery in the world is the East Coast tidal marshes of America,” according to Lionel Walford, director of Sandy Hook Marine Station in Monmouth County.
It’s true we need to dredge our inland channels, so place the spoils in a holding area to be used for fill, or spread it on open lands as I have done.
Jonathan Sayre
Cape May
Use tax from Strathmere for its residents, visitors
My husband and I have tried to have Strathmere beach access for all people, especially those with health issues, for several years now. Nothing was done to rectify the situation. We attended a recent township meeting, again to plea for equal access to every beach. Each committee member went into defense mode, stating they had done enough to accommodate all types of handicaps and other physical issues.
I would like to make a suggestion to the township committee: For a few years, use every cent of Strathmere tax money solely for Strathmere’s needs, not to pay the mainland’s bills. Put ADA approved beach path mats on every street beach access from the street to the hard sand, perhaps even use some of the tax money to create more and more well-designed and equipped playgrounds for children, work harder to solve flooding on the bay streets, and anything any other citizen feels is vital to our little but very charming town.
Only then will Strathmere homeowners and visitors believe that Upper Township administrators truly care about our little town and its inhabitants, and not merely think of it as a valuable cash cow.
Elaine and Jim Holsomback
Strathmere