Fetal body is not mom’s
A recent letter suggested that abortion foes are judgmental about pro-choice people, The writer errs in her belief that she has a right to control what happens to her body, and thereby has a right to abortion if she so chooses. But the body at issue is not the mother’s body. If it were, the mother would be dead after having an abortion.
Maryrose Mangan
Waretown
Flag desecrates flag
There could be no greater desecration of the United States flag than to see it unfurled side by side with that of North Korea.
Alfred Harrison
Northfield
Shootings are health issue
Recently, two different 13-year olds had their lives forever disrupted by guns. One was a 13-year old seriously injured while attending an arts festival with his family in Trenton. The same day, a 13-year old in Colorado lost his life when a gunman shot into his family’s car due to road rage.
The problem is we continue to compartmentalize the reason for each shooting. Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson commented on the city’s shooting: “This isn’t just a random act of violence. This is a public health issue.”
Until we stop shouting about guns as a Second Amendment issue and start talking about them as a public health issue, we won’t get to the heart of the matter. Parkland students correctly identified guns as a child-protection issue.
We can argue about tyranny and democracy until we’re red, white and blue in the face, but, meanwhile, children are dying.
That’s why I joined the newly formed chapter of Moms Demand Action in Atlantic/Cape May County, which meets at the Ocean City library. They don’t pretend to have all the answers, but as parents and grandparents, we know we need to start asking better questions, as the current state of affairs is insane.
Rhona Bronson
Ventnor
Trump appreciation unreal
Recently a letter writer said he was amazed by the accomplishments of President Trump. Either he isn’t really living on the same planet or he is stuck in a reality TV show with Trump.
Annie Prettyman
Somers Point