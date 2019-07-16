Seniors don’t need pass on beneficial bag bans
Regarding the recent letter, “Seniors, disabled need exemption from bag bans”:
I take issue with exempting seniors from plastic bag bans. I’m a senior and I am willing to take responsibility for myself. I carry reusable bags and use them. I clean them easily and often.
There is no reason for plastic bags, particularly near any areas with water and we live in South Jersey, which is completely surrounded by waterways, rivers and the ocean.
I take issue because the writer seems to think that older people or the disabled are unable to manage their lives and willing to contribute to the plastic waste and pollution. I applaud the towns that have taken the positive steps to ensure clean, plastic-free environs.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing
More, better trees goal of Wildwood Crest group
Tree planting on residential property is important. Over the last decade or two, curbside trees have decreased in number as trees have died and not been replaced.
The Borough of Wildwood Crest Green Team is hoping to reverse the trend.
Trees can beautify a neighborhood. Real estate agents tell us that a street with trees adds value to your property. Trees gather water through their roots and reduce water runoff during rain storms. In the process of respiration they release oxygen into the air. Thirty percent of the oxygen that we breathe comes from land trees and plants. They sequester carbon, helping to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in air. They supply a place for our feathered friends to establish a home. They supply shade for walkers and can reduce heating costs in the winter by blocking the wind and cooling costs in the summer by blocking the sun.
Lisa Simms of the NJ Tree Foundation will make a presentation on the “Right Tree, Right Place” at 2 p.m. July 24 at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall. What tree does best in our sandy, salty environment? When is the best time to plant? How do I plant, what soil, minerals, are needed? How much water is needed? All these questions will be addressed. As the chairman of the Crest Green Team, I hope to see many there.
Sam Wilson Jr.
Wildwood Crest