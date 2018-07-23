Animosity goes too far
The true haters of the country and our way of life, represented by and sponsored by the likes of Rep. Maxine Waters, have split us apart and have gone too far.
Perhaps she forgets the shameful and divisive period not too long ago, when hatred and bigotry were unfortunately widespread, when “colored” could not drink water from public fountains, use public restrooms or enter some restaurants.
We will never forget these shameful and difficult times on human rights that brought us all together to fight those injustices and end those racist policies.
And now Waters wants to impose similar policies of hatred on different groups — on conservatives, Republicans, citizens whose views differ, and on Trump and his supporters.
We will never revert back to that difficult period. We should fight such hatred the same way we fought to overcome those hatreds of yesterday.
Chris Kourambis
Mays Landing
Focus on needs, not wants
As we discuss and protest walls of separation, we urgently should analyze other other walls that need shattering. I empathize with those struggling in a Third World culture. I have lived, worked and volunteered in Guatemala. The experiences and lessons learned there strengthened my moral fabric and my gratitude of being a U.S. citizen. Personal experiences are worth 10,000 words and priceless.
I remain perplexed at the issues that seem to create media buzz and community engagement. In Third World countries I learned a simple formula many there ascribe to — we do what we need first and then what we want is secondary. Need vs. want is their simple mantra to live by. If we in the U.S. were to put need first and want second, how transformative our lives could be.
I have attended more funerals in the U.S. (23) than I ever did in three years in Guatemala (3). Veterans die by suicide daily, as youth and young adult suicides rise. Bullying and cyberbullying remain grossly under addressed from when I was an educator for 15 years. Substance abuse and emotional health needs continue to maim, kill and wound millions — where are the protests, cries and marches? Mental health needs to be addressed ASAP.
If the media were to focus on these needs, hundreds of thousands to millions of lives could be spared. We need to address our needs rather than our wants.
Pamela A. Price
Atlantic City