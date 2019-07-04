Religion writings can’t prove without evidence
Regarding the recent letter, “Respect religion and science”:
The writer of this latest entry in the debate between religion and science seems to me deeply confused about hypothesis and theory. A hypothesis is an explanation of a phenomenon. Its truth or falsity is unknown. Experiments must be done, the aim of which is not to prove the hypothesis, but to disprove it. If the hypothesis survives the efforts to disprove it, then it becomes a theory. The best current explanation of the phenomenon. That’s not the end, however, people still try to disprove it. If it can be shown that what everybody “knows” is wrong, they become famous.
In regards to Darwin, one alternative to his theory of evolution is creationism, which usually states that the animals and plants we see today are exactly as they have ever been. If one wants to disprove Darwin with evidence, not argument, all one has to do is demonstrate a flaw in the theory, like finding a rabbit fossil in a dinosaur strata. How can one disprove creationism? Animal husbandry? People have certainly changed agricultural animals beyond recognition, why not nature?
The writer also seems to misunderstand the Dead Sea Scrolls. They were written in the three centuries before and century after Christ, and they are merely the oldest version of the Old Testament we have. We don’t even have the original manuscripts of that or any other part of the Bible. I would think that God would take care to preserve his words for posterity. What was written by men, without evidence, cannot prove what other men wrote without evidence.
Robert Post
Absecon
Backs Lewis for Assembly
Since 1985, the 9th Legislative District has been represented solely by Republicans. Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove obsess over undocumented immigrants, they claim the minimum wage increase hurts seniors, and they rejected legalizing marijuana. While families in Virginia Beach bury their loved ones, I remember how Rumpf and Gove both voted against bills prohibiting magazines with more than 10 rounds and requiring additional justification to own a handgun. They fall in line with conservative mythologies, voting against legislation to commit New Jersey to the U.S. climate accord, while average residents in the region worry how the all-too-real effects of climate change might affect their homes.
We deserve better.
Someone decided that enough is enough and is standing up to these injustices: Wayne Lewis, who launched his candidacy for Assembly this spring. A Galloway Township resident with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry/biophysics from Temple University and two graduate degrees from Penn State, Lewis maintains a thorough understanding of the crises confronting the state: environmental, economic and social.
People can no longer ignore the existential threat of climate change, abide a minimum wage that’s one-third of the income necessary to rent the average one-bedroom apartment in New Jersey, and watch their loved ones succumb to the opioid epidemic while police arrest as many people for marijuana every year as there are people living in the entire 9th Legislative District.
Shaun Moran
Little Egg Harbor Township