Restore Gardner’s Basin
During the recent 48 Blocks event, my husband and I drove through Atlantic City searching for murals. We ended up at Gardner’s Basin. Our last visit there was several years ago.
What a disappointment. The life, color, energy and spirit of that fabulous location were gone. The only sign of life was the patrons at the Ale House.
What happened to the previous “draw” of Gardner’s Basin? How sad and tragic.
The merchants’ shacks are vacated and there hasn’t there been an effort to restore vitality to this northern shore gem of Atlantic City.
Jim Cooper led an effort to enhance the natural attributes of Gardner’s Basin so that it was a highlight for residents and visitors. Not anymore — we left after a short stroll.
Gardner’s Basin should be restored as a legacy to Jim Cooper.
Petie Subin
Margate
Send families to protesters
In response to the protests across the country about immigrants and children being separated, I have a solution. Have all of these protesters give their names and addresses to officials, and they can send a family of immigrants to each of them, and they can be one big happy family.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Flag deserves respect when shown at events
As a veteran I was very disappointed in what I observed during the Northfield July 4th parade last year. The American Legion Post 295 provided a color guard for the parade. As a member of that color guard and post commander, I saw only about 20 people rendering any kind of respect for the American flag on the 2-mile parade route.
I believe most people are reasonably patriotic and want to do the right thing but they don’t know what is considered appropriate. The U.S. Flag Code says: If wearing a hat, remove your hat and stand up with your hat over your left shoulder, which will put your hand over your heart; if not wearing a hat, stand with your hand over your heart; those in a uniform should render a proper salute; veterans not in uniform may also salute; if unable to stand, hold your hand over your heart; citizens of other nations should stand.
Please keep these actions in mind when attending a public event where the flag is presented. And teach your children as they learn by your example.
The flag of our nation is just a symbol, but it is an important symbol. In the words of President Woodrow Wilson, “It has no other character than that which we give from generation to generation.” Please respect our flag and don’t allow it to lose its importance.
Mark Doherty
Northfield
Trump NFL position stems from dispute in 1980s
Regarding the June 28 letter, “NFL still coddling protesters of anthem”:
I think this whole national anthem issue stems from Donald Trump’s long-ago dispute with the NFL. According to Snopes, “As owner of the New Jersey Generals USFL team in the 1980s, Trump was a driving force behind an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL that was successful but won only $3.76 in damages, effectively putting an end to the upstart league.”
There are a lot of proud Americans such as myself who would greatly appreciate it if President Trump would try to stick to his job and concentrate on just one of the many problems the country is facing rather than defacing one of the things that brings us together.
Robert E. Brown
Ocean City