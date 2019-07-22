English essential to live, work in United States
Regarding the recent story, “Strength in unity at A.C. Latino town hall meeting”:
Much of the meeting was in Spanish. Mayor Gillian said, “Sometimes the language barrier does not allow us to hear your voices.” My question is why Spanish people don’t make more of an effort to quickly learn and speak English.
People coming from other countries to live here, work and sometimes open up a business know the first thing they have to do is learn English. This country isn’t going to change its language and customs for them.
The U.S. should require them to learn English. We do Spanish speakers a favor by having signs at major stores and some classes in schools taught in Spanish. Some people have been in this country for years, I think some of them all their lives, yet cannot speak English. Perhaps they are lazy or the U.S. has just spoiled them.
If I moved to another country to live the rest of my life, the first thing I and my family would do is learn the language or know it before we even went. All the shore towns have students come from many countries for summer jobs and they speak English as well as their own language. I have nothing personal against the Spanish speakers, but they should learn English if they are going to live and work in the United States.
Al Brannen
Wildwood
Need comprehensive plan to cut gun violence causes
Gun violence is a real threat to society, especially in minority communities. However, any politician who says that simply regulating (or even eliminating) firearm sales will solve the problem is either lying or ignorant. They’re basing their position on illusion and not fact.
The majority of violent crimes are committed with illegal guns — often in the hands of repeat offenders. The source is the black market (sometimes originating overseas) or guns stolen from legitimate purchasers. And frequently legal or social agencies haven’t provided a clear means to report at-risk violent people, or nobody acted when they were warned.
Regulation of legal sales is only a first step. Next, the judicial system needs to do a much better job of getting people with illegal guns off the street — especially gun possession or violence re-offenders. These are the individuals that ordinary people feel they need guns to be protected against.
Next, there needs to be a much better level of cooperation between police and minority communities. More neighborhood foot patrolling, plus working closely with community leaders, is the answer.
Third, we have to do a better job of identifying and controlling at-risk violent people. A publicized help line to a trained social agent for information, direction and required action from those that receive it would help. Actions could include prohibiting gun purchases, gun confiscation and possible counseling.
Until pro-gun-control activists dig deeper, there may be a little improvement, but not enough. Protesting and blaming won’t fix it either. A comprehensive plan to attack all the causes, not just the iceberg tip, is needed for real improvement.
Allen Keller
Somers Point