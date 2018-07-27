Court abortion decision overturned settled law
Pro-abortion people argue that Roe v. Wade should not be overturned because it is settled law. Where were they when Roe v. Wade was decided? In that case, Justice William Rehnquist wrote that all previous courts had upheld state legislation prohibiting abortion. So the argument of respect for judicial precedence is hypocritical. This argument is made because people cannot logically argue that a pre-born human baby is not a person until after he or she is born.
William E. Brewer
Seaville
Trump deserves no praise
Regarding the July 8 letter, “Media won’t give Trump credit for successes”:
The writer feels compelled to defend President Trump so vigorously. She parrots his fake news mantra that he clearly uses as propaganda to unsettle his base. She refers to his many accomplishments, but I can’t help but wonder what they have been. She lauds him as a “wonderful president” and believes that he has brought the possibility of peace with North Korea. Talk about fake news.
Too many are having the wool pulled over their eyes and can’t see through it. They should have to defend their stance.
Judy Fern
Margate
Criminals responsible for harm to their children
Regarding the July 5 commentary by Sarah Lustbader, “Judges should consider children when sentencing their parents”:
I have waited a few days to respond, so that I could control my response which is: Parents should consider their children before and while committing a crime. This is not the judge’s or anyone else’s responsibility. Felons, alone, are responsible for their crimes and they should consider the consequences of their acts.
Criminals want to do as they please with no regard to consequences. That is why crime is so out of control, because they do as they want yet want to take no responsibility for their lawlessness.
There is no free pass in this world. Man up!
Barbara Houseal
Buena
Indecent protesters offensive to morals
Regarding the July 1 story, “Bridgeton rally opposes family separation at the border,” and accompanying photo:
How much abuse of their morals must decent Americans tolerate? I was disgusted to see a bunch of liberal protesters demonstrating about family separation. Among them was a female wearing a shirt with a vulgar obscenity directed at President Trump in bold letters on her chest. This is indicative of the type of low class, or should I say no class, people that pollute the streets and airwaves today. Look at the Hollywood bunch such as Robert DeNiro, who made the same statement as that female protester, only he did it at an awards ceremony and he got a standing ovation. Unbelievable.
I can only hope and pray that someday the media will return to family values. News outlets should realize that children watch TV and sometimes look in the newspapers, so they should show respect and properly edit what they show and print.
Edward O’Flynn Sr.
Mays Landing