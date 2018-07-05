Casino smoking neglected
Regarding the June 7 story, “New Jersey Legislature looks again at banning smoking on beaches within the state”:
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato are co-sponsors of the bill. In the article, Mazzeo is quoted, “We know the ill effects of smoking and secondhand smoke.”
It seems crazy that our elected officials are worried about smoke on the beaches and are doing nothing about the smoke and secondhand smoke in the casinos that some of their constituents work in and patronize.
William Barling
Egg Harbor Township
Reasons to end everything about Miss America event
I applaud the scrapping of the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Competition. After all, it is a scholarship contest and that portion is not relevant to scholarship. By the same token, the evening gown part is also not relevant.
Better yet, perhaps the young ladies should wear burkas to level the field for personal appearance. The contest is not about beauty. Who cares how they look for personal appearances.
I think the ladies should be required to take a written test to prove their worthiness to receive funds to further their education.
Perhaps also SAT tests. The Boardwalk parade is also not politically correct — all those women showing their legs to display shoes from polluting automobiles.
In fact, let’s scrap the whole thing. I think the process has begun.
Gene Ritsert
Beesleys Point
Criminal/law enforcement fight sometimes brutal
I don’t watch football at the stadium or on TV to see demonstrations. If I were a team owner, I would fire the protesters. They should confine their displays of dissatisfaction to a ballot box. Watching them disrespect this beloved country by kneeling down during the national anthem saddened me.
They are protesting police brutality. Most of the time, I would call it a law enforcement officer’s attempt at survival. Recently on the news I saw that an officer was kicked, punched and spit on. This can happen when a person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Sometimes a criminal thinks he can escape law enforcement by grabbing the officer’s gun and winning the survival battle.
On the streets of Chicago, Baltimore, Cleveland or Newark, it should be called criminal brutality. Their Democrat-run governments have tied the hands of the police.
If someone does not want to follow the officer’s instructions, they should expect a brutal confrontation. The war between criminals and law enforcement can be brutal. That is the way it is.
Tom McGregor
Egg Harbor City
Backs Brown nomination of Steele for CRDA
Regarding the June 11 story, “Brown recommends Linda Steele for CRDA nomination”:
As an African-American involved in the community, I want to commend Republican state Sen. Chris Brown for reaching across the aisle and showing the courage to endorse the appointment of a local woman of color for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. This appointment reflecting the diversity of our community is long overdue.
Linda Steele is an excellent choice. I have known Steele my whole life and she is an intelligent, caring and committed person who will help our region by serving on the CRDA.
The CRDA needs to invest in local projects that will create jobs and help the local economy benefit our families. Steele, with Brown’s support, will work to ensure CRDA funds stay in Atlantic City and benefit local families throughout Atlantic County. I strongly encourage Gov. Murphy to nominate Linda Steele.
Michael F. Johnson
Atlantic City