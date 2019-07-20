Restore class rank, honors for Vineland H.S. students
I applaud Vineland School Board President Scott English for asking the board to reconsider its decision in May 2018 to end the naming of a valedictorian and salutatorian of Vineland High School.
Just because there happens to be a national trend of not honoring the top two students, that doesn’t mean the school board should jump on the bandwagon. The members of the school board should ask themselves if their decision was in the best interest of the students.
Can someone tell me what is wrong with naming the top two students in the graduating class?
I sincerely hope English will convince the other eight board members to bring back the class rank to Vineland High School.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Highest sea-level rise forecast looks justified
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Good news — Jersey Shore will still be habitable in 2100”:
The newspaper’s view began with a critical reaction to an opinion company, 24/7 Wall St., concerning its list of “American cities that will soon be underwater.” The editorial said the list “was put together by two of its editors, who used the worst imaginable outcomes from a study by … the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).”
The UCS report had laid out three scenarios: High risk assumes rapid ice sheet loss and projects a 6.6-foot sea level rise by the end of the century; an intermediate scenario assumes a moderate rate of ice sheet loss resulting in a 4-foot rise by 2100; and a low scenario assumes curtailed warming and sea level rise driven primarily by ocean warming with little contribution of ice loss and projects a sea level rise of 1.6 feet by 2100.
The editorial criticized 24/7 Wall St.’s publicizing of only the 6.6 sea level rise scenario, but didn’t dig up and report on the original study by the UCS.
The editorial’s tone on the climate crisis seems dismissive: “Many seem to believe the potential harms of a changing climate must be portrayed as fearfully as possible to produce sufficient support for efforts to mitigate them and reduce the human component of warming. This backfires when people see they’re being manipulated and increase their skepticism about climate science.”
Recently an expedition from the University of Alaska Fairbanks discovered that Canadian Arctic permafrost is thawing 70 years earlier than predicted.
This looks to me potentially significant in creating the high-risk scenario of a 6.6 foot sea level rise.
Steven Fenichel
Ocean City