Founders made sacrifices
243 years ago, 56 men who mostly considered themselves British subjects living in the American Colonies signed a monumental document declaring independence on behalf of their states. They mutually pledged “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.” Unfortunately, for many of these men these were not merely words.
There was a tremendous amount at risk for these and other American patriots. Five signers were captured by the British as traitors and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Nine fought and died of wounds or hardships in the Revolutionary War.
These sacrifices for the freedoms we enjoy nearly two and half centuries later should not be taken for granted, although often they are. If it were not for these brave men and women of this period, the world would be a vastly different place today. Take the time to read the Declaration of Independence and let’s give thanks to those who sacrificed for all of us.
Craig Keyser
Avalon
Cars, pedestrians, cyclists need safer road habits
After witnessing a driver’s car door open onto a bicyclist, knocking them over, and having a friend almost die from the same thing — I think people should do as they do in the Netherlands. In order to pass the driving test, they must open the car door with their opposite hand. Using your right hand to open your door makes you automatically look behind you.
When you’re driving and a large vehicle is ahead of you, and you don’t know the neighborhood, you may not be prepared to stop at unexpected crosswalks. Pedestrians shouldn’t jaywalk in front of cars. They have to then stop randomly, in addition to the crosswalks.
Bicyclists should announce “on your right (or left)” or “behind you” because the person walking in front of them may not hear them approaching and may unknowingly turn into their path.
I hope people have a safe summer.
Donna Josephs
Ventnor