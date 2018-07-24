Border crisis eclipsing U.S. domestic needs
I appreciate the uproar over the immigration crisis, blasted via media outlets. If only our other desperate U.S. domestic issues were to receive such an outcry. Substance abuse is killing daily and emotionally taking captive new victims along with their families and friends.
Suicides are on the rise. In 2005, the year my loved one died, there was a death every 28 minutes. Now, 13 years later, there’s a suicide every 16 minutes (plus 22 veterans daily, probably under reported). Every school shooter since Columbine was bullied or cyberbullied and yet bullying and cyberbullying are not yet the necessary and needed components of the core curriculum standards. Core standards and what is deemed as needed must be revamped.
The media is focused on the current immigration crisis and thus that is the outcry of U.S. citizens and outraged individuals. In an ideal world, how respectful it would be if U.S. citizens viewed mental health concerns with equal outrage. Separating children is wrong and painful. Equally destructive is to turn one’s eye from the mental health crisis in the U.S. We have an obligation to demand help for those who suffer and die daily.
Janet Maloney
Egg Harbor Township
Scam targeted father
Beware of a sweepstakes scam in South Jersey. My father, who lives in Cape May Court House, was told that he had won second prize in the American Gaming Sweepstakes — $975,000.
An “Amanda Perry” supposedly from Consumers Affairs in Washington, D.C., wanted to set up a time for them to come out to give him documentation to claim his prize. She even asked if he wanted the moment to be private or with photographers.
Of course it sounded too good to be true, and my dad — who is 91 — saw right through it. After questioning if he had to pay any money, a date was set. Lo and behold, no one showed. If they had, they would have said he had to pay taxes on the money, that they needed his bank account info, or that he had to sign papers.
The people who target seniors are despicable. Don’t be fooled by offers of free money. They just want to separate you from yours.
Lisa Chadwick Sonetti
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Drop talent, not swimsuits
The only two good parts of Miss America are the show me your shoes parade and the swimsuit competition. The rest is boring. They should drop the talent competition, because none of them have any.
Bob Donnell
Cape May