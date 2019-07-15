Sen. Bob Andrzejczak: Gov. Murphy should sign my rentals tax exemption
Last month, the Legislature passed my bill S-3158/A-4814, which exempted direct shore rentals from the occupancy tax. On behalf of my constituents here in Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties, I strongly urge Gov. Murphy to sign that bill into law immediately.
Vacationers paying an additional 11.625% tax on their vacation rentals hurts working New Jersey families and local New Jersey businesses. This isn’t just about families saving money on a summer rental, it is about supporting the Jersey Shore. Every dollar that goes to this tax is a dollar that otherwise would have been spent at a local business. The increased rental costs will reduce vacation budgets, which means people will cut back their spending at businesses along the coast. Families will choose to eat-in instead of dining in our local restaurants. They will cut back on family fun outings like supporting miniature golf and arcade businesses. They will pass up buying T-shirts and sweatshirts from local shops this year. Not only would this affect the “Jersey Shore experience” of New Jersey families, but it would be devastating to the local businesses that depend on seasonal income from visitors to the shore. This legislation will put that disposable income back into the pockets of the visitors to shore communities, and that money will find its way into the local economy.
Renters won’t be the only ones spending less at the Jersey Shore. With the decrease in rentals due to this tax, owners are cutting back on updating and improving their homes. The plumber they use to update the plumbing in the bathrooms, the appliance repair person they use to fix the refrigerator, and the painter they use to touch up the walls after a long season are local residents, and they will also suffer as a result. This is the last thing the shore needs as we continue to recover from Hurricane Sandy.
For the sake of New Jersey families and businesses, the governor should sign S-3158/A-4814 today.
Sen. Bob Andrzejczak
Cape May