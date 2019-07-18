Democrats too negative
At last count there are about 25 left-leaning Democrats running for election as president of the U.S.A. in 2020. Not one has what I consider constructive ideas about what he or she can do to make and keep America great. The only thing they are unified about is trying to trash President Donald Trump and his family.
It has been disgusting how they and their meek supporters are allowed to get away with everything, like the woman who thought it was OK to spit on Donald Trump Jr. Imagine if someone spit on one of President Obama’s daughters.
If Republican supporters ever did half the things that these liberal Democrats do, it would be all over the news and they would be calling for prison or worse. After two years of intense investigation by the Mueller team failed to find any criminal wrongdoing, many of them are still shouting for impeachment.
Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both called for border walls and making tougher immigration laws and that was OK. As soon as Donald Trump asked for $4.5 billion to construct a border wall, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and their followers shouted “not one dollar for your wall.” Guess what happened — now the House under Nancy Pelosi has passed a bill for the same amount, $4.5 billion, to aid the half million illegal immigrants who have just walked across our border.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. This year we might spend triple that amount or more to transport illegals to sanctuary cities, feed, clothe, house, educate, provide health care and in many cases imprison them.
Edward O’Flynn Sr.
Mays Landing
Lots to dislike about Trump
President Donald Trump has acted friendly in his talks with dictators across the globe. He downplays Russian interference in the 2016 election and the government has taken insufficient steps to prevent interference on future elections. He has declined to add to the sanctions against North Korea and has said he likes its leader, Kim Jong-un. Kim is a murderous tyrant who allowed the imprisonment and torture of an American student and sent him home to die.
Most recently, Trump appeared to make light of asking Russian leader Vladimir Putin not to interfere in U.S. elections. Trump has said that he would consider information about political opponents in the 2020 election that seemed to originate in foreign countries. Further, Trump has held private meetings with Putin, the subjects of which are not public.
I am in my 70s and have never seen a politician who could behave this way and survive politically. It makes me wonder if American values have changed for the worse.
I think Trump wants the Justice Department to serve him rather than follow the rule of law and deny Congress its right to oversee the executive branch. He appoints people to positions of responsibility apparently based in part on their loyalty to him. Also, he is critical of many media outlets.
William J. Owens
Hammonton