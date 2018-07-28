U.S. immigration response much more compassionate
In 1939, the German ocean liner St. Louis and its 937 passengers, almost all Jewish, were turned away from the port of Miami, forcing the ship to return to Europe. The immigration policy of President Franklin Roosevelt, a left of center Democrat, was to send them back. More than a quarter of the passengers died in the Holocaust.
Today we get bent out of shape because children are being separated from their parents. Well, get over it, nobody is getting a death sentence and all will survive in spite of the left’s demonstrations.
We as a nation need enforceable borders. A nation without defined borders is not a nation at all — it’s just land under dispute.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
Trump created a disaster
“One of the key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace. Good people don’t go into government,” Donald Trump has said.
This applies to him. Trump is an absolute disgrace. He is always tooting his own horn. He’s the smartest, the best deal maker, etc. He knows it all.
But then he implements a policy of separating children from their parents. Trump has created a disaster for the country and a catastrophe for these desperate families.
Religious people shouldn’t be able to condone these policies. Today it is difficult to be a proud American. Trump and his cronies have created a blot on this great nation.
Gail Scherzer
Linwood
Margate traffic unsafe
Rather than grumble to one another in Margate about traffic light runners, speeders, those passing on the left, U-turners and drivers unaware that pedestrians still exist, people should take their concerns to the Margate Police Department and City Commision. Although a level of poor, dangerous and disrespectful driving occurs year round, it is significantly amped up in the summer, creating daily opportunity for serious injury. Of all the issues that concern those enjoying Margate, being able to safely cross the street seems like one we could actually resolve.
Sharon Pachler
Margate
Hamilton road now good
Kudos to the Hamilton Township road department. This week it cut up the dead trees, trimmed bushes and mowed bushes along both sides of Danenhauer Lane. This makes this winding road much safer to drive as it enables us to see around the bend and better view oncoming cars. Last fall, the road was repaired and resurfaced.
I have lived on Danenhauer Lane since 1974 and this is the best condition this road has been in since my family and I moved here.
Roberta L. Dougherty
Mays Landing