Return to US principles, fix immigration problem
A recent Wall Street Journal editorial opinion ended with the sentence: “Democrats claim to care about migrants, but their real priority seems to be exploiting the mayhem for political gain.”
How quickly people have forgotten the tragedy of 9/11. The perpetrators of the 9/11 tragedy overstayed their visas. Almost two decades later, we still don’t know who is in our country. How many drug lords, gangs and jihadists have entered illegally?
U.S. citizens continue to have toiletries and nail files confiscated while they allow this humanitarian crisis on the southern border. In May, Customs and Border Protection apprehended 132,000 who crossed the border illegally, compared with 14,500 in May 2017. And all that we hear from Congress is how the CBP is not doing its job. Who could do 10 times their current workload?
Congress is more interested in having a divisive issue than they are in solving a very serious problem that has been talked about since the Reagan administration. Why? Because this divisive issue generates campaign contributions. They’re power-hungry.
Political correctness and the ultra-liberal media will be the doom of America yet. They have conditioned people to sound bites and a rush to judgment on issues that promote their agenda. We just commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day. We need to go back to the principles that guided the Greatest Generation of the World War II era.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Dem freeholders back migrant-helping reforms
The humanitarian crisis across the southern border of the United States continues to grow more and more dire. The tragic photo and story of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, is proof of this. The United States is a nation of immigrants and Atlantic County also reflects this dynamic. Its farms, businesses and communities all benefit from immigrants seeking to make a better life for themselves and their children. There is always more that unites us as Americans than divides us, even in these troubling times. The people’s collective desire to create a better future for their children and grandchildren should be one of those unifying goals.
Our representatives in the federal government must act to ensure that people seeking asylum and safe haven in the nation are able to be processed in an orderly manner, that families remain united during this process, and that these people’s basic needs are met, including things as simple as toothpaste, soap and blankets.
Whether the people’s ancestors came here by their own choice or not, we must look for solutions that ensure the nation remains a welcoming one for refugees, dreamers and anyone else who wishes to create a better life, much like our own ancestors wanted to do in the past and much like we pledge to do now and in the future.
Freeholder Ashley Bennett
Egg Harbor Township
Freeholder Ernest Coursey
Atlantic City
Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick
Linwood