Miss America won’t be same politically correct
The new (supposedly hip) females running the Miss America show shot down the swimsuits and are saying they are focusing on talent and brains now. Sounds politically correct to me.
So I am presuming that entrants in the competition will include ladies that don’t have the figures of the girls pictured in past Miss America stories. After all, it’s not about looks, it is now about brains. Empowerment!
There have to be some young women in America 40 to 60 pounds overweight who are extremely intelligent and are good people, who now are going to be on TV in September participating. After all, the female organizers say it’s not about looks. Right?
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Trump went too far revoking Eagles invite
Sometimes one can overdo a predominately decent idea. As an example, President Donald Trump offered visions of making America great again. Good idea.
His manner is a bit brash, always at the mercy of the media, fake or foolish at times.
However, he managed to sustain some sort of dignity, despite stories involving lots of personal and not so personal affairs. Until, in my opinion, he withdrew his invitation for the winning and proud Eagles to soar above the skies of Washington.
It was a bit overdone and not actually standing upon principles of decency and what matters. The Eagles won the national football title fairly and should be treated thus.Then, to praise the wonderful state of Pennsylvania in his speech on the White House lawn was an overwhelming, do too much.
Trump might have had the country at his beck and call if he had not called too often. His ideas could be grand if carried out in a professional manner.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove