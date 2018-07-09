Postal service criticism by Trump unwarranted
I love the convenience of my local post office, one of 30,000 throughout the country, where about 630,000 middle-class American workers serve the public. So, I’m deeply offended by President Trump’s use of fake news to damage the United States Postal Service.
As with many things Trumpian, the president’s issue is not with the USPS, but with Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, who is unforgivably wealthier than Trump. He’s also the CEO of Amazon, which ships millions of packages yearly via the service.
Trump claims that Amazon underpays, costing the Postal Service millions of dollars a year. Last fiscal year the USPS reported a loss of $2.7 billion.
Most Americans are unaware that in 2006 a partisan Congress passed a law requiring that the USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits 75 years in the future, covering costs for workers not yet born. That law adds about $5 billion a year to the corporate ledger, so the loss is fake.
Trump recently issued an executive order to conduct an inquisition into “our money losing post office,” including package pricing. Those he is entrusting with this effort are much like those who previously saddled the USPS with its futuristic health benefit plan. I think they would like to privatize it and turn it over to the likes of for-profit FedEx or UPS.
Bettie J. Reina
Milmay
Opposes Grossman in 2nd
Seth Grossman allegedly stated in a recent debate video that “Diversity has become an excuse by Democrats, communists and socialists to say that we’re all not created equal.”
No, it was the Constitution of the United States of America in 1787, where in Article I, Section 2, slaves were counted as 3/5 of a person, and where women were not given the right to vote. Slavery was abolished by the 13th Amendment in 1865, and the 1919 passage of the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. And the words “Under God” were added to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, and “In God We Trust” to coinage in 1956.
Apparently Grossman would like to keep his party either in the 18th, 19th or 20th centuries, or some mythical time period that combines all of the above. Perhaps a better review of constitutional history might help him understand that this is a living document, amended to reflect the changing times.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township
LoBiondo should back removal of Trump
I am long past my breaking point as regards the actions of President Trump. Separating child immigrants from their families, comments comparing some immigrants to animals, disrespect for government institutions, the law, U.S. traditions, people of color, women, etc. It’s intolerable.
Trump is causing irreparable damage to the country and the world and needs to be removed from office ASAP. Unbelievably, the congressional majority supports his actions or does nothing. As a senior congressman who is not seeking reelection, Rep. Frank LoBiondo is in a unique position to express the views of many Americans and to do whatever he can to remove the president from office. His influential addition to the scant Republican voices of dissent would do a valuable service to the country and to the extent that it helped expedite the replacement of President Trump, could be his legacy.
Rodney Guishard
Mays Landing