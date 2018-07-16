Many reasons to reject legal recreational pot
The push to legalize recreational marijuana is immoral. Here’s why:
Marijuana’s use will trickle down to even lower-grade youths as have cigarettes and alcohol. Numerous studies substantiate this.
Studies have shown the use of marijuana is addictive and a stepping stone to meth, cocaine and heroin.
The federal government classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 narcotic, among drugs that are dangerous and have no proven beneficial use.
Marijuana inflicts harm on the brain, even worse on a youth’s brain still developing. Long-term use can foster psychosis, schizophrenia and dependency.
South Jersey could be hit harder. Drug use, in tandem with prostitution and racketeering, follows the action and money. All three gravitate to entertainment centers like Las Vegas and Atlantic City. A new culture will blossom — and it won’t be pretty.
The saddest aspect of this threat to society is that it doesn’t have to happen. But all politicians can do is brag how much revenue legalization would bring in, the hell with the harm it would do. They use so-called social justice and the benefits of medicinal marijuana as subterfuges to piggyback approving recreational pot. They have no shame.
It is unconscionable to not put children first, who have no say in this but will be the main recipients of regrettable consequences. Let’s not do this to them. The paramount obligation of any society has always been to protect its children. I implore lawmakers to do what they know in their hearts is the right thing. Reject legalizing recreational marijuana.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
Tyner’s dedication also fights domestic violence
Justice delayed is not always justice denied. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner demonstrated just that on a recent episode of “20/20.”
When he assumed his current post last year, he refused to sweep the elephant under the rug any longer, putting cold cases front and center. As a result, the wheels of justice began to roll and the hows and whys of unsolved murders like that of prominent radio host April Kauffman were brought to light.
In so doing, Tyner has given a powerful voice to the abused, battered, beaten and murdered. His admirable efforts, I believe, will go a long way toward squelching the societal blight of domestic violence … all violence.
Eileen Oleksiak-Hall
Cape May
No hurry for border wall
I don’t understand what all the fuss is about the border wall. We can build it when we get the $28 billion or so from Mexico. That’s what Trump said during the campaign for president, that Mexico would pay for it, not the American taxpayer.
In the meantime we can use the $28 billion we seem to have to improve the infrastructure of the U.S. or any other more worthy projects.
David Andrews
Northfield
N.J. bag fee unneeded
So, let me get this right. A lot of stupid politicians are making a law for all of New Jersey because a few stupid people don’t know how to reuse or dispose of a few plastic or paper bags. Good going, Trenton. Keep hitting the little guy.
Gloria Illingworth
Cape May Court House