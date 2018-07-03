Eagles make NFL look bad
Nice going Philadelphia Eagles. The team was invited to the White House as all winning professional sports teams have been in the past.
Only a few members said they would attend. Since it was a team event, President Trump canceled it.
Many people will say Trump was wrong for his action. This gave another black eye to the National Football League. They had better get their act together or more fans will not attend games and watch them on TV.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Eagles a disgrace on visit
I support the decision of President Trump to cancel the Eagles trip to the White House. The Eagles do not deserve the trip when only a few were going to show up.
What a disgrace for the Super Bowl champions to not support this trip. I blame Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long for this, as they were the leaders who dishonored the flag, anthem and the military during the games. I hope Eagles management does something to correct this dishonor.
George Krafft
Absecon
Against Grossman in 2nd
At a time of renewal and revival for Atlantic City, voters in the Republican congressional primary chose a lawyer who for years has said the best way to save Atlantic City is for it to declare bankruptcy.
District 2 has a reputation of moderate, common sense congressional representation. I think Seth Grossman would be a burn-the-place-down congressman.
He is way out there and I hope the concerned voters of the 2nd District keep him there.
Michael J. Makara
Mays Landing
Wrong choice on song
About those who chose the “Fly Eagles Fly” song over the National Anthem in the June 6 newspaper concerning President Trump and the Eagles visit — I would not want to be in a foxhole with them with the enemy closing in.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine