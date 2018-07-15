Trump must change border-separation policy
President Trump is a disgrace to all that is good and humane. We shouldn’t let him get away with his lying and antics. It really doesn’t matter if it was a Democrat policy, or Republican, we should just treat each other like people, and try to be compassionate and kind. He has and has always had since he is in office the ability to change this, so he should do it now.
Kathy Forde
Galloway Township
Dems have lost their way
The Democratic Party of Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy is no more. The party has lost its way. It has become a collection of extremists, a group of obstructionists. Their mantra is now party over country.
Loyal members of the Democratic Party today subscribe to providing sanctuary for illegal immigrants who are convicted criminals, condone abortions for convenience rather than health reasons. Loyal members would tax wealth earned through hard work and redistribute the proceeds to those with a lesser work ethic. They offer sympathy to a porn star who was paid handsomely for her escapades.
While Democrats and other liberals advocate for women’s rights and equality, they malign the first lady without provocation. They resisted vehemently the appointment of the first female head of the CIA. They advocate First Amendment rights only to those who spout their party line.
They praise a disastrous agreement with Iran while rooting openly for the failure of President Trump’s attempt to denuclearize North Korea. A peaceful, denuclearized Korean peninsula takes second place to a humiliated president every time.
Where have you gone, FDR and JFK? Our shattered nation turns its demoralized eyes toward you.
Matthew Costanzo
Northfield
Serve all users when repaving Jimmie Leeds
The 2018 Atlantic County Master Plan encourages municipalities to consider adopting complete streets that are designed for all road users — pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders. These roadways would be safer, more accommodating and more welcoming than those designed solely for automobiles. The repaving and widening of Jimmie Leeds Road from the Garden State Parkway to Stockton University presents a perfect opportunity to bring this concept to reality on this county road within Galloway Township.
Go Green Galloway, of which I am a member, has met with township officials and the county to encourage designating the shoulders of the road as bike lanes with markings and signage. Unfortunately, Atlantic County officials became concerned with litigation issues when discussing this project despite N.J. Department of Transportation guidelines stating that no additional exposure is incurred. Cross County Connection Transportation Management Association also states in its literature that accommodating all road users does not increase liability and, in fact, doing nothing is worse.
Let’s not miss this opportunity to offer opportunities for all users — motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians — to safely utilize Jimmie Leeds Road.
Rosemary G. Goldberg
Galloway Township