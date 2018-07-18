FBI informant spied on Trump campaign
When is a spy not a spy? Apparently when he is called a confidential informant. While denying there was a spy in the Trump campaign, the FBI stated that there was a confidential informant assigned to the campaign. A confidential informant is a person who provides information to police or the government and whose identity is kept secret. Sounds a lot like a spy to me.
This is another example of whitewashing our language because of the negativity we attach to the word “spying.” Imagine grouping the FBI with such spying notables as Mata Hari, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg or Benedict Arnold. We should call it spying.
There is nothing new about political surveillance. Spying by the federal government had its beginning in the early part of the 20th century with the creation of the Bureau of Investigation in the Department of Justice on July 1, 1908. The debate continues today whether such measures uphold our constitutional rights, such as the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of expression and the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition of unreasonable searches and seizures.
The American intelligence machine with it’s spying or use of confidential informants on its citizens may give credence to the theory of the presence of the Deep State.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor Township
Trump is no Churchill
Regarding the June 26 letter, “Churchill unappreciated early in his career”:
As a survivor of the London Blitz, I take great offense at the writer implying a comparison of Winston Churchill to President Trump.
Of course Churchill had his critics and made some mistakes. However, he served his country in the military in three wars and saw action in World War 1. Churchill came to be prime minister with extensive experience, having served many Cabinet posts.
What’s more, Churchill united his country through the worst of times, he did not divide it. No similarity to Trump whatsoever.
Sheela Corry
Egg Harbor Township
NJ should set strong cap on carbon emissions
Atlantic City’s Steel Pier extends far out over the water. Built in 1870, it was an early indicator of the zest with which New Jerseyans express their love of the shore. Jersey’s beach towns hold a special place in the state’s history and culture, but climate change is putting them at risk.
A Union of Concerned Scientists report expects sea levels in New Jersey to rise 2.1 feet by 2045. It examines coastal flooding that occurs during tides made higher by rising seas, and finds that New Jersey coastal properties are vulnerable. Nearly 62,000 Jersey homes could experience chronic flooding in the next 30 years. Ten New Jersey beach towns, including Atlantic City, are projected to have at least 1,500 homes at risk of chronic inundation.
This grim scenario does not need to be our future. Gov. Murphy has an opportunity to combat climate change and help project beach towns from sea level rise. He must decide where to set New Jersey’s emissions cap under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This little-known policy decision has an outsized impact. By setting a strong carbon emissions cap of 12 to 13 million tons in 2020, the governor can lock in smart environmental policy for years to come.
Carrie Bonfield
Skillman, Somerset County