Can’t stop virus, open now
Government stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines are no longer worth it. The time to resume normal life is now.
The general population itself cannot stop the inevitable. Even the world’s most intelligent doctors’ attempts to stop coronavirus have proven futile. Society as a whole is only “delaying” the spread by following stay at home orders.
The spread cannot and will not be stopped. Not until more than half of the world’s population has contracted the coronavirus will there be a decrease in numbers.
The economy is crumbling apart day by day, and elected officials only want to keep everything closed longer and longer. Where is the urgency? I say open everything back up immediately. No masks or gloves, no social distancing, no spaced out tables.
The economy will never recover with the ridiculous stipulations and limitations being proposed upon reopenings of these establishments. I personally would rather contract coronavirus myself ASAP so I can stop guessing about when I am going to get it.
I got news for you, we are all going to get it sooner or later whether you want to accept it or not. We all need to remember that coronavirus is less than 1% fatal if contracted based on the world’s population.
Have we really become so soft as a society that we’re deathly afraid of what for the vast majority are mild flu symptoms? We don’t need to run to the hospitals and urgent care centers every time we get a sniffle. It’s time to toughen up. We will never get through this pandemic if we continue to be afraid of our own shadows.
Paul Hoster
Galloway Township
Desperate for jobless pay
I was a cook at a local grill and was laid off because of the COVID-19 and filed on March 15. I was approved and was told I would be receiving my unemployment debit card within 10 to 14 business days. Well I still have not received my card after almost two months of sitting on the phone calling every number I could find and emailing county and state officials.
Now the governor goes on TV and talks a big talk but the state can’t even keep its website from crashing because the software is outdated. You would think that would have been a priority to fix even before this crisis but no, and now the so called “non-essential” workers are unable to collect the money we worked for.
I got my stimulus check but $1,200 in New Jersey isn’t a lot. I am grateful for it but it’s almost gone and I live with my 88-year-old grandfather who is on a fixed income and I help with the bills.
Many, many other hardworking N.J. residents are in the same boat but I am desperate and running out of ideas.
David Hinkley 3rd
New Gretna
Distancing disobeyed
The governor opened up the parks. I live in Manahawkin. There are so many New York license plates in my section of town, Beach Haven West. Cars at a few houses have been here for weeks. The governor had a ban on unnecessary travel.
The joke’s on him. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park is filled with N.Y. cars. The Ocean Acres lot by the small lake is mostly full of New York cars.
Few are social distancing. Grocery stores are packed. One rude New Yorker bumped into my daughter-in-law at a warehouse club.
I hope and pray Gov. Murphy doesn’t say there are no problems.
Robert Witkowski
Manahawkin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.