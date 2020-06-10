Virus endangers freedom
People may not recognize that we are on a slippery slope into what might become a police state. The pandemic has given some elected leaders a heady sense of power that is not contained in the U.S. Constitution.
Gov. Phil Murphy recently stated that it was above his pay grade when asked about how his lockdown mandate trampled the First Amendment rights of Americans. Perhaps Murphy forgot that he swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Let us not forget that the Constitution begins with “We the people of the United States” and not “We the governors, mayors or other petty public tyrants.” Time to remember a 1968 pamphlet written by Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas, “Concerning Dissent and Civil Disobedience,” amidst the throes of a then revolutionary period for America. It says, “In the United States, under our Constitution, the question is not ‘may I dissent?’ or ‘may I oppose a law or a government?’ I may dissent. I may criticize. I may oppose. Our Constitution and our courts guarantee this.”
We have freedom of speech and of the press, and we can peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances. Remember Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death,” and Thomas Jefferson’s “From time to time the tree of liberty must be watered with the blood of martyrs.”
Despite its horror, this pandemic may contain a sliver of a silver lining. People have the time to watch and read what is going on in the country. They are hearing about the terrible injustice that was meted out to Michael Flynn by former members of the Department of Justice, the FBI and other political lackeys, including a preponderance of the media. We have recently witnessed a travesty in the impeachment hearings and charges of obstruction of justice against duly elected President Trump. Americans should watch carefully and ensure their rights and freedoms aren’t eroded.
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona
Biased media push fear
Regarding the recent letter, “AP fearmongers biased”:
The letter about the Associated Press and fear mongering references just part of what seems a real media conspiracy. The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Economist, Reuters and dozens of other outlets all promote such statistics and country comparisons. More haters of America.
I agree that most people not only don’t read below the headlines but really don’t read for understanding at all.
Richard J. Cohen
Margate
