Unity is silver lining
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have seen a series of events that are truly rare. Communal and political unity are things that are often hard to come by in the modern world. However, in the pandemic things are changing. In South Jersey, the social and political climate often is similar to the rest of the country, experiencing the same struggles: financial, social and mental. As people stay inside and socially distant, it is important to recognize the political unity that has been birthed from this crisis.
A tremendous responsibility has been burdened upon the shoulders of elected leaders. They are placing their partisan ways aside and doing their true jobs: representing and serving their people. Despite the sickness and death brought on by this modern plague, people are unified. This is the silver lining on the catastrophe and it makes me proud to be a citizen of the United States and a native of South Jersey.
The people of South Jersey lead by example and more importantly establish unity by practicing the proper guidelines for medical safety. In the country’s many crises in history, unity has always pushed us through. As a citizen of Atlantic County I also ask that people understand the process of county leaders and local governments as they work tirelessly with the mandate of the governor to protect and defend the health and basic interests of their constituents.
Nicholas J. Seppy
Egg Harbor Township
Economy requires health
It’s amazing how far a political agenda is willing to go even when it is obvious that it is promoting a false assumption. Dr. Anthony Fauci is not creating mass hysteria, he has simply given a truthful response to a question as he sees it. The fact that he holds the job he does is a testimony to his ability and credibility. Which is emphasized by the fact that he was asked to be on President Trump’s virus task force. His recommendations are based on his extensive experience and the most current information. You can’t have a healthy economy unless you have a healthy population.
Bob Sule Somers Point
