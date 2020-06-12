All must get behind Murphy
Yesterday a plane towed a banner reading “Resist Murphy” over the bay. I can’t imagine a more difficult job for a governor than having to make widely consequential emergency decisions that affect the health and financial welfare of millions of state residents. Decisions that require consulting experts in many fields before reaching a conclusion have probably caused many sleepless nights for Gov. Phil Murphy.
Whoever paid to fly that banner is a boob. It is a selfish and inconsiderate act when more than 100,000 Americans have died and more to come. I think he is only thinking of himself. Resist Murphy? No! We should stand behind the governor regardless of party to minimize the harm to New Jerseyans. There is a time for personal sacrifice and it is now. The banner company should have refused to carry it.
Craig Rothman, MD
Avalon
A.C. the perfect nearby escape
The sun is rising. The restrictions are lifting. The time has finally come to emerge from long months of sheltering in place. Where to go now? My suggestion: Atlantic City.
Every day the sun rises over Atlantic City. Both physically and metaphorically. We have people who live, work and play every day in this beautiful seaside resort.
While the city’s main attractions were put on a temporary hold, the reset button only further refueled its desire to become the premier affordable luxury destination by the sea envisioned by its forefathers.
With millions out of work and ordered to exist for months inside the confines of their homes, never before has there been such a search for a nearby escape that is both affordable and priceless at the same time.
Atlantic City’s beaches are free. The Boardwalk is free. Watching the sunrise beautifully glisten off multimillion-dollar casinos while simultaneously shining down on historic neighborhoods is free. It has been here for 166 years. The resilience of its people is second to none. Its legacy is enduring. Memories made here last a lifetime. Its workers stand ready to serve you.
People must remain positive and responsible throughout the city and state.
There will be a time to ask what was learned from all this and hopefully part of the answer will be that people supported each other and support Atlantic City because through the years it has supported New Jersey and Atlantic County in one form or another.
Mike Lopez
Atlantic City
ACHS win a top moment
Regarding the recent story on the best high school sports moments of the school year: I was excited to read the top 10 moments, but I was extremely disappointed that Atlantic City High School girls basketball CAL win was not in there. And, yes, my daughter Alex Fader is a senior player, and was on the court for that amazing win.
It was the first win in 10 years for the girls program. Our girls defeated former state champs Ocean City and Mainland high schools for that win. I think ACHS is too often overlooked.
My third child is now graduating from ACHS and I am proud to call our family Vikings. ACHS has been good to my family, setting my children up for great success.
Susan Fader
Margate
