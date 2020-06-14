U.S. deaths in perspective
A recent New York Times headline in regard to COVID-19 read “US deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss.” Sadly that number will surely creep up as the months go on. It may help to have some perspective on other incalculable losses yearly in the U.S. from other causes: 80,000 from diabetes-related illness, 88,000 from alcohol related illness, 80,000 from the flu, 140,000 from strokes, 647,000 from heart disease, 862,000 babies aborted. Yearly. All precious lives lost.
Perspective.
Patricia Librizzi
Galloway Township
Give others extra money, too
The federal government is paying unemployment benefits to people that are unable to return to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s what it is meant to do. But the government is providing an additional $600 a week to the unemployed. This is on top of whatever they collect from unemployment benefits.
The people that have to work don’t get the same as those that don’t. That’s very generous of the government to help people in real need, but it’s not fair that the working due to no choice of their own have to. If anything they should be rewarded just because their jobs are so essential for the survival of people and for the risks they take for themselves and families. They are the true heroes.
Many senior citizens get roughly $1,500 a month and are incurring additional expenses for things due to COVID-19. Don’t they also deserve to get extra from the government, too?
Most people want to get back to their normal lives, meaning back to work, but there are ones that if the government wants to keep giving them extra money every week they might want to stay home and get paid for doing nothing. The government needs to do the same for everyone because they say we are in it all together.
Basil Manera
Mays Landing
Letter proves AP was right
Regarding the recent letter, “AP story on Ga. killing itself bigoted and hateful”:
I was shocked to read this ludicrous explanation concerning the Ga. killing. The type of logic that was used was biased in itself against the civil rights of any U.S. citizen of any race. What makes anyone think that they have a right to stop another citizen from jogging without proper police authority or a basis of facts and or evidence that a crime was committed?
New evidence has surfaced that there were several people in and out of that openly constructed house of all ages and races. So, only black people are illegal trespassers? Aiming a firearm at another citizen to make him stop will definitely lead the one targeted to fight for his life.
Unfortunately, I think we know the end result of prosecution if the roles were reversed with the black man trying to make a so-called citizen’s arrest. This letter was a pure example of the paranoid thinking process of a biased and prejudiced society. The letter proves what the Associated Press article was stating and what the letter writer was trying to condemn.
Marta Stott
Atlantic City
