As a business owner severely impacted by the COVID crisis, I was glad to see the partial reopening of some businesses, boardwalk and beaches. Local citizens and year-round businesses are following guidelines and doing their best to fight this situation. I took a walk on the beach then went up to the Ocean City Boardwalk. The beach was fine, with many people obeying social distancing guidelines. Visitors packed the Boardwalk and disregarded the rules and the community. Very few were wearing masks or observing social distancing. I was very disturbed by the lack of concern for the community or what they might be spreading.
The Ocean City police have no problems having bicycles leave the Boardwalk after 11 a.m. or telling dog walkers to leave. They should tell people to leave for not wearing a mask. They could station officers at every Boardwalk entrance to stop people without a mask. Offering masks for $5 apiece would encourage people to bring their own. This would require less manpower than for inspecting beach tag or writing parking ticket. All Boardwalk businesses should be allowed to open. This is Gov. Murphy’s call, but the business owners are more responsible for policing their customers. People should not be allowed in the stores without a mask, with business owners facing fines or revocation business licenses if this requirement is ignored. Strict rules are being enforced supermarkets other businesses allowed to open. If a parent’s child was turned away from an amusement for not having a mask, he definitely would get one and soon.
Businesses are in a crisis situation and if not allowed to open by mid-June might be at the point of no return. The governor closing the Boardwalk again just might kill us.
Robert Taylor
Marmora
