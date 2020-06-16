AP rightly condemned killers
Regarding the recent letter, “AP story on Ga. killing itself bigoted and hateful”:
The writer describes an Associated Press article on the killing in Georgia of Ahmed Arbery as “as bigoted and hateful against ‘white males’ as anything the KKK published about blacks a hundred years ago.”
Really? I went back and read the article, looking for the wholesale condemnation of white males and criminalization of them as a class, and could not find it. Additionally, I found his description of what occurred that day incomplete and incorrect. Arbery had been running, slowed and stopped and entered a home under construction, as others had also done per owner videos. When he came out, he immediately started running. When he ran past the home of the suspects, they grabbed weapons and jumped in their truck, and a neighbor soon followed them. This chase apparently included several streets and multiple about turns by Arbery as he tried to avoid confrontation. There is much documentation that has been released about this incident, and it behooves anyone to seek it out and not rely on a single source of information.
Arbery appears to have done everything he could to avoid the men for some time, and when he finally ran around the passenger side of the truck, the driver moved from the driver side to the front of the truck, where the final confrontation occurred. Ask yourself, if you were running through a neighborhood and two vehicles occupied by men of color were pursuing you, and you finally tried to get by them, and there was a man with a long gun in your face, what would you do? The behavior of the father and son was in no way acceptable and went significantly beyond “poor judgment.”
Arbery’s “suspicious behavior” consisted of running through a neighborhood, stopping at a home under construction that was openly accessible, and then continuing his run. Everything else occurred in the minds of the accused men.
Did the AP article condemn “white males” as a group? Absolutely not. These two white males? Absolutely, and rightly so in the eyes of this reader.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township
