Help COVID vaccine push
New Jersey is striving to get back to business as quickly and as safely as possible. Fortunately, in this effort we have an ally — a robust private sector. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen small U.S. companies step up to transform distilleries into hand sanitizer production facilities and repurpose manufacturing lines to make personal protective equipment for medical heroes. Independent restaurateurs have helped relieve families’ food insecurity, while essential operations, like community pharmacies, have found ways to protect employees while serving their neighbors’ most basic needs.
As a former state senator, this phenomenon reinforces a sentiment I know well: the private sector’s relief efforts in times of crisis are necessary to fill the gaps within the federal government’s response. Local constituents and economies often know how to meet local needs better than large public entities can.
Many companies here in Cape May and across the country have suffered greatly from the coronavirus lockdowns.
The local economy is entirely predicated upon people traveling to Cape May County for vacation. The preservation of public health and safety is essential but has caused a steep lack of fiscal resources within Cape May County. I imagine this misfortune will linger until a vaccine is available. We must also make sure that when a vaccine is available that it is affordable and accessible to everyone who seeks it.
The same private sector that is bandaging local communities across the country is looking to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. America’s biopharmaceutical industry is racing towards a cure with a number of clinical trials already in progress.
With the increased support of the federal government, domestic biopharmaceutical researchers and scientists would be best poised to deliver on their promise of a vaccine. That said, it is crucial that New Jersey’s congressional delegation look to back the American biopharmaceutical industry at large as they work to solve the COVID-19 crisis.
Bob Andrzejczak
Cape May
Let people decide actions
When did I join the communist party? When did I give up my right to leave my house, enter a place of business without wearing a mask that provides little protection, go to a public beach, play a non-contact sport, or for that matter any sport, have my children attend school which I fund even after I no longer have a child attending, stand in line at most stores to enter and then told the exit I must use, and by far the most aggravating of all, told I cannot attend the church of my choice?
These are only a few controls the government has imposed upon us without our approval. We have survived many a virus which cost thousands of people their lives. This one will more than likely continue to cause deaths for many years to come.
We cannot survive if we continue to react in this manner. It is time to tell our leaders we want our lives back. Everyone dies, the only questions are when, how and where. As Americans, I think we have the right to make our own decisions. Common sense and a person’s own mind should determine if he wants to attend an event, go to a public beach or attend his church.
I don’t have the answer. I do believe it is time to contact our mayors and state and federal government employees and tell them how we feel. Let them know when reelection time rolls around, we will remember the way we are being treated. It is not in our best interest to be dominated. Let us be free.
Richard A. Miller
Egg Harbor Township
Open with young, healthy
I am a retired physician, an octogenarian, and I would like to address the issue of the pandemic. I will not concern myself with any technical medical issues — or the economy. Decisions regarding those subjects and their possible consequences are known to us all. Instead, I will concentrate on a common sense step which may impact people in areas which are starting up now and which will be based on data which we have available to use now; a step which will seem rather obvious, but which heretofore has not been stressed nearly enough despite volumes of reporting.
So, let’s examine the circumstances where re-entry is about to begin or has already begun. I would like to point out that despite the anecdotal cases people may have seen on television, data clearly shows that the mortality rate in young, healthy people is considerably lower than in more vulnerable, older, infirm and otherwise unhealthy individuals.
Therefore, I would like to suggest that in those start-up areas, perhaps only people who are very healthy — and young — should return to work carefully while those of us who are more at risk should proceed with great caution. The vulnerable should even perhaps continue to abide by the rules initiated prior to the start-ups because if we contract the virus, and that possibility increases in a start-up situation, some otherwise avoidable deaths will follow. Clearly, whether or not to heed this advice is basically an individual choice, especially since this will not be enforceable, but when choosing, remember just how high the stakes are.
Now then, I am not suggesting that this is a momentous solution. I do feel, however, that this simple step may help save lives as we inevitably see more start-ups. In the meantime, let us hope that the scientific community comes up with some real solutions so that all of us can return to some semblance of normal. And then perhaps that will make this letter moot.
Richard A. DiMeo
Egg Harbor Township
Support virus vaccine effort
Congress needs to direct its focus to the domestic pharmaceutical industry that is working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. This vaccine stands to alleviate the additional turmoil the pandemic stands to cause, saving lives, protecting others, and allowing the country to move back to normalcy with this nightmare behind us.
A life without COVID-19 is the only way to guarantee the safety of my husband and child and the futures of my students. They’ve been robbed of almost a semester’s worth of the education they deserved, likely setting them back when we eventually return to the classroom.
As a mother and wife, I’m worried about my daughter, who was born four months premature. This virus disproportionately threatens her. I’ve taken extra care to ensure there is no way in which this virus makes it into our house. However, that’s a challenge in and of itself, as my husband is a doctor.
I hope our lawmakers will see that the only way to fully overcome this crisis is with a vaccine. Congress must support America’s pharmaceutical industry in their efforts to bring one to market.
Kathleen Mazari
Egg Harbor Township
