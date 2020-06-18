Mayoral hopeful believes Atlantic City can succeed
The people of Atlantic City have made their voices heard. Make no mistake that this is a moment for the history books, a turning point. We have defended our rights and won.
Though this victory belongs to the people, it is not the time to rest on our laurels. We have accepted a new responsibility for our community, one that now requires all our honest efforts. It is our responsibility to build a stronger Atlantic City. Rebuilding our livelihoods in the aftermath of coronavirus will be especially challenging, but with bold leadership I believe we can come back better than ever before.
The system of government we defended must now prove itself. A clearer focus on public health will be critical to the rebound; Atlantic City has some of the worst public health outcomes in the state. As the economy recovers from COVID-19, smart economic development must be supported. Local small businesses and casino partnerships are the fabric of our livelihoods. We will have to be bold and creative in how we grow a resilient economy that will withstand an uncertain future.
I am running for mayor and I believe that Atlantic City can succeed. But on the heels of this historic victory, it’s clear we must face the future earnestly. By taking responsibility as both individuals and as a community we can build a foundation of positive change for our city. We must come together, one block at a time, to bring a healing to our residents and a positive vision for what lies ahead. I hope each of us feels a renewed sense of responsibility for this place we call home. Atlantic City, the future belongs to us.
Pamela Thomas-Fields
Atlantic City
Supports Kennedy in 2nd
The first thing that struck me about Amy Kennedy is her ability to listen intently, not getting ahead of herself with a reply and comprehending the thoughts being conveyed. She looks you in the eye, focused. It is a rarity these days, and a gift to be on the receiving end.
Kennedy is special because now is the precise time when we need someone just like her, to be our congresswoman.
Born and raised in South Jersey, a mom and married to former Congressman Patrick Kennedy. Her dad was a freeholder, her mom like her a teacher. She could have lived anywhere, she chose to stay in South Jersey because this is her home. Raised working class, she had an uncle who was a mailman, and she told me about him. How he was one of the longest serving in the history of the postal service and she listened and understood my experiences as a letter carrier.
The Democratic primary is July 7, but it has already begun because mail-in ballots are on the way. Kennedy has the drive, intellect, compassion, name recognition and the backing from many people. It’s up to us, we can rid ourselves of boss politics and the baggage that goes with it. People should make their choice for president and Senate, then look to the right for Team Amy Kennedy in Column F of the Cumberland County ballot, because it’s an “easy reach” considering the rewards. In Cape May county it’s Column 5 and in Atlantic it’s column A, right under Joe Biden. Make the Senate pick, but don’t be distracted, come back to Kennedy because that’s the way to win in November!
Richard Raimonde
Millville
