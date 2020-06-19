We are bigger together
Every day our team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, of which I am president and CEO, works hard to foster a better tomorrow for the youth in our community.
As we strive so hard to unite our community and build long-lasting relationships between our diverse group of “Bigs” and “Littles,” I am deeply troubled by the racially charged incidents that occur too often throughout the black community.
The country’s peaceful protests align with our message of unity, compassion and creating a better tomorrow for our youth. We cannot be numb to injustice or ignore it. We must denounce racism, bigotry and prejudice.
Watching our one-to-one mentoring relationships grow has shown me the importance of asking the tough questions, listening and acknowledging people’s experiences. It has also taught me that not all of our experiences are the same and as much as we want to believe they are, the fact is that the color of a person’s skin does make a difference in their day to day life.
Every day I witness two strangers with different backgrounds build a relationship and become family. These relationships are powerful and both parties benefit. Both parties accept their differences and work to prop up their confidence and tear down insecurities. By fostering an environment of higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships, we can overcome division and create a community built on understanding and love.
At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, we will make sure our “Bigs” and staff are informed and able to hold tough conversations about racism, bigotry and prejudice to better support our “Littles.” We must engage in a conversation on authority and build strong and respectful relationships between all community members. Division will not create the change we need, but conversation and unity will.
This is only the beginning of what I believe we can do to create change. We can’t just speak, we must act.
Relationships are powerful. They can change the world. As we continue to foster one-to-one relationships, I believe, we can play a significant role in changing not only our community but our country as a whole.
Donna Bennett
Bridgeton
Must reopen economy
Regarding the recent commentary by Chris Christie, “We need to take reasonable risks to restore American way of life”:
I agree with Christie. COVID-19 or the economy. Disease or cure. It’s a false choice, and one with no winners. There is no “just right” choice, there is only too much or too little. There is only a bad choice or a worse choice. We have to manage both.
I think with more testing (slowly increasing) and the majority of people cooperating (wearing masks, proper distancing and more hand-washing), that an informed careful opening is now the only choice. High-risk people (over 60 or with pre-existing conditions) should still continue persisting with shelter in place fatigue. A lot of people are still afraid and opening will be a slow process and some people will die.
To get safely beyond this pandemic, we have to get to herd immunity (greater then 70 percent of the population being exposed to the virus) without an available vaccine. We have flattened the curve. Now it is time to open the economy and start getting people back to work. As Christie said, “Now is a time for balancing the value of every life — the victims of coronavirus and the victims of the national shutdown.”
In retrospect, I think Sweden did it right — no shutdown. They just sheltered high-risk people and didn’t kill the economy. They are moving toward herd immunity. In the end an equal number of people may have died but without the repercussions of job loss, a failed economy and government debt. Maybe Sweden looked weird and crazy only because everyone else was acting weird and crazy. Only time will tell.
Mario Maiese, DO
Ventnor
Probe NJ nursing homes, use of Medicaid funds
It’s no secret that oversight and accountability during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey’s nursing home and long-term care facilities have been a disgrace. Federal studies show the state stopped ensuring that long-term services and support for Medicaid beneficiaries complied with federal and state regulations.
Negligence regarding our most vulnerable populations warrants heightened concern and cries out for much-needed reform.
In March, the state of New Jersey banned the families of nursing home residents from personally caring for their loved ones or visiting facilities.
Vulnerable residents basically became wards of the state. New Jersey has failed these folks terribly and the state officials responsible must be held accountable.
Since then, what has happened in our long-term care facilities is a heartbreaking affront. More than 5,300 residents of New Jersey nursing homes have died due to COVID-19.
Accusations of dysfunction and potential misconduct within the Department of Health have been made.
In June, a federal report was issued affirming that New Jersey missed the mark by failing to certify that managed care organizations sufficiently evaluated the need for long-term services for Medicaid beneficiaries.
We stand with the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and call for improved monitoring and immediate corrective actions to ensure funds are being spent appropriately to best serve Medicaid beneficiaries.
From day one of this pandemic, we knew who the state most needed to protect. While our governor was focusing on shutting down birthday parties and bar mitzvahs, the virus was sweeping through our nursing homes, due to the failures of his state Health Department.
We 1st District Republicans are pleased the state Senate will conduct a bipartisan investigation of the Murphy administration’s response to the pandemic.
We look forward to working with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to investigate the surge of COVID-19 fatalities in our state’s long-term care facilities and identify solutions to prevent a recurrence of this preventable and wholly unnecessary tragedy.
Sen. Michael Testa
Vineland Assemblymen Antwan McClellan
Ocean City Erik Simonsen
Lower Township
Non-COVID ills neglected
Since the fear of the COVID virus, an infection that 99% of those who have it will recover from with treatment, routine health-care access has been severely reduced.
80% fewer colonoscopies, 70% fewer mammograms, marked decreases in pediatric immunizations. How many cancers are growing undetected, how many in chronic pain untreated, how much illness getting worse?
This doesn’t even address the economy, the unemployed and businesses closed.
John C. Baker, MD
Ventnor
