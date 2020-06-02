Set exit from NJ closure
I am appalled at the recent words of Gov. Murphy at the daily COVID briefings. His words and lack of being able to spell out a reopening plan show he either has no plan or he is simply using us as a bargaining chip to garner federal bailout funds.
Secondly, where exactly are our senators and Assembly representatives on this entire set of initiatives? It is amazing that they are shirking their duties and powers to let the governor steer this entire train for two months with little to no input from them. I doubt that the governor under the State Constitution has these unlimited powers, so he is running roughshod over locally elected officials.
New York has an exit strategy. Pennsylvania has an exit strategy. New Jersey? We have a man who tells us too bad and I’ll tell you details when I feel like it. Meanwhile we are getting the economic life snuffed out of us.
Gary Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
Protect vital striped bass
Regarding the recent story, “Conservation officers donate illegally caught fish to Atlantic City Rescue Mission”:
The article said “new limits were put in place to curb overfishing and subsequent population decline.” In the 1980s, a moratorium was issued to protect the striped bass population, particularly the females, allowing them to reproduce and prevent fish mortality. This conservation effort allowed the population to surge by the early 1990s.
As someone who has lived on the coast of New Jersey for over 20 years, the conservation of striped bass is vital to protect the species. Fishing is a popular attraction for New Jersey tourism, which is a $38 billion industry. Conserving the striped bass species will reduce the risk of overfishing in New Jersey waters.
Laura Terese
Avalon
Testa has wrong concerns
There goes Sen. Michael Testa sounding off again. The last time he was claiming gun shops were essential businesses and this time it’s microbreweries. Consummate politician that he is and constitutional scholar that he purports to be, he says Gov. Murphy has no plan to reopen the economy and that the governor’s current policy infringes on everyone’s constitutional rights. But Murphy has a six point plan.
Testa should ask President Trump and Republican senators in Washington why so many large corporations received monies allocated to small businesses. Testa is right about one thing, South Jersey is not North Jersey. South Jersey has not suffered nearly the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus. Presumably Testa wants to keep it that way.
Chet Wiech
Egg Harbor Township
NJ puts family in distress
My family is going through terrible hardship due to the awful N.J. unemployment system. I have a family of five and none of us are able to get our unemployment.
My husband and my stepson still are told they are “pending” since early April and are unable to claim weekly benefits. I applied on March 27 and I am able to claim but mine says that it’s not payable at this time.
We have two children who are too young to work. The governor says it will come, but what about us families that have no savings, no money, waiting in lines at food banks to be able to eat and watching our bills get behind? He doesn’t address any of that. Just to be patient and it will come.
We have bills that do not stop. My husband has child support payments that need to be paid weekly for his other children.
The only thing that helps is knowing that we are not going through this alone.
Toni Pratt
Glassboro
