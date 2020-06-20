Businesses safer option
I would rather go into any business with a mask and social distancing than on a boardwalk or beach with the carelessness I’ve seen. Please let small businesses open, the much safer option at this point.
Joanne Clayton
Longport
Choose faith and caring
A recent article about a woman who refused to wear a mask, refused to distance herself and deliberately coughed in another person’s face only confirms that there are all too many who just don’t care about anyone except themselves and until that changes, the virus numbers will continue to grow. It makes it even harder to justify trying to reopen too soon.
While jobs and economics are important, at what price; how many more sick or dying? This country is already broken and divided. Wisdom, not emotions or politics, not egos, must prevail if we are to defeat this virus, this chaos that the nation is in. By never giving up in our faith in God, ourselves and those around us who truly care, I believe we can rise above any situation. It’s our choice.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
End smoking at casinos
In this time of uncertainty as we employees of casinos wait for our casinos to reopen for business, I’d like to put out there that I think this would be the perfect time for all New Jersey casinos to go smoke free. If customers are smoking, workers are at increased risk of getting cancer from the second-hand smoke.
Most citizens do not have to deal with the dangerous effects of second-hand smoke. Casino employees’ lives are as valuable as others. This would be the perfect time for the change as many people are looking forward to getting back to the casinos. Make it mandatory at all casinos and I’m sure the people would still come.
Many other states have smoke-free casinos and they are successful. It’s time to put casino employees lives on the same level as everyone else’s.
Diane Ciccone
Galloway Township
Grateful for health staff
We’re grateful to the numerous health care workers at the emergency room and second floor of Cape May Medical Center. They were our families’ eyes, ears, voice and heart as they strove to keep our mother comfortable in her time of greatest need when we couldn’t be with her. They comforted her and us during her final hours.
They take risks every day for total strangers. I hope everyone realizes the toll this is taking on health professionals and all do their best to wear face masks and social distance, especially while trying to resume some normal activities. This protects others and everyone is an other to someone.
Deborah and Leon Williams
Millville
