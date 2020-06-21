Change from bottom up
In jarring contrast to the soothing sun, sand and sea breezes here at the Jersey Shore, these are truly times that try men’s souls. Our nation is now enduring a perfect storm of natural and man-made crises. A still raging pandemic has claimed well over 100,000 American lives; consequent unemployment is at near 1929 Depression levels; and racist police brutality has justifiably triggered a vast coast to coast rainbow coalition of largely peaceful protests marred more by outside white supremacist agitators than local looters. All of this is accompanied by an appalling lack of effective, visionary national leadership.
If one has the chutzpah to look for some kind of silver lining solutions, we can take educated comfort from the teachings of Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman who wrote “Only a crisis — actual or perceived — produces real (social) change.” This eminent professor’s dictum is very much in line with the current Shirat Hayam Synagogue Bible lessons we are now reading about ancient Israelites’ wilderness wanderings. There we hear that the voice of divine revelation is revealed where? Surely not only in our gilded sanctuaries (did not Martin Luther King admonishingly characterize Sunday morning as the most segregated hour in America?) but rather amid the harsh unforgiving barrens of the Sinai Desert. So too, in today’s desert soil of suffering, our sages paradoxically remind us that we often see more clearly only when our eyes are dimmed with tears.
Compassionate civic solutions will almost certainly not be authorized from society’s top. Rather, if in 2020 we seek systemic societal change, particularly regarding racial equality — Colonial America’s “original sin” — it will only be propelled from the bottom up, principally by the likes of the diverse, young idealistic populace I have taught for a generation at Stockton University. They overwhelmingly understand and demand that black lives do matter, that Scripture mandates “You shall not stand idle upon the blood of your fellow” and that their own precious liberty and freedom — bought so dearly by the supreme sacrifice of our beloved nation’s fallen young soldiers — is the indispensable reset button of any democratic society.
Rabbi Gordon L. Geller
Ventnor
Legalize pot for revenue
As COVID-19 decimates the American economy and the finances of many state governments, there is one very obvious solution to this problem that has received little attention since Gov. Murphy took office. To promote the economy and state finances of New Jersey, Murphy should fulfill his campaign promise of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Many national and state polls suggest that marijuana legalization is politically popular among voters. Furthermore, Murphy promised to legalize recreational cannabis during his campaign, but he recently stepped back on that promise by saying that he first wants to decriminalize it. Furthermore, marijuana legalization would create thousands of jobs and result in millions of dollars in increased state tax revenue.
I think marijuana legalization is politically popular, would benefit the economy and be a net positive for the state’s huge deficit. New Jersey already has one of the worst fiscal deficits in the nation, and that was before the pandemic began. With all of these positive aspects, New Jerseyans should be asking why Murphy has yet to fulfill his campaign promise of legalizing recreational marijuana. If he doesn’t, then he does not deserve to be reelected next year.
Alec Freedman
Margate
Help pharma get vaccine
I work in my county’s medical examiner’s office. As expected, we’ve seen a number of COVID-19 deaths in the past few weeks. However, we’ve also seen an increase in deaths that are not directly related to COVID-19 from a number of reasons. Because of this overall surge, our office and our resources have been stretched thin.
The pandemic has created a cycle of fear and limited resources across sectors. Living in a world with an incurable illness and the hundreds of thousands of deaths that have resulted from it has made clear to me that we need for a vaccine to help us out of this.
If we want COVID-19 treatments ASAP, we need pharmaceutical leaders to leverage their resources and expertise to make it happen. We should be glad pharmaceutical companies in the United States have launched nearly 880 clinical trials of therapies and vaccines.
But no government entity should put a finger on the scale. Intrusive federal directives or restrictive regulatory oversight would only hamper urgent research. Agencies should work collaboratively, offer guidance and information, but for the most part they should work towards the overall goal of helping the American pharmaceutical industry in its efforts to develop a vaccine.
Peter Mazari, MD
Egg Harbor Township
Jobless benefit not paid
There has been an atrocious and outright disregard for the families affected by this quarantine and pandemic. I along with many more people have not been paid our unemployment benefits even though we have accrued an amount in our account balances.
This inconsistency within the system has definitely worsened the problems of stress and fear. Human interaction regarding payments and information to get said payments is very scarce, leading to many people like me who have obligations such as children and family members who need financial support to be left in the dark without a glimpse of hope at the end of the tunnel.
I’ve been in government associated schooling opportunities to better myself but since this has halted the program, I cannot pay for my necessities. I’ve applied for multiple general assistance programs but none have been able to give me an interview. I’ve been waiting patiently but I’ve been on this path for two months now, with the expectations of receiving benefits because I’ve been approved but my account is not payable.
Robert Dowe
Galloway Township
Enforcement priorities
New Jersey under Gov. Murphy, where we free felons and are a sanctuary for criminal aliens, but will not hesitate to charge people for working out at the gym.
James McCusker
Somers Point
A bright, uplifting letter
Regarding the recent letter, “Strength is growing”:
What a pleasure to read a submission in this section of the paper that was bright and uplifting, and so poetically stated. He reminds us all that there is a light at the end of coronavirus tunnel, and that our underlying strength and determination can serve as a positive example to our children. I’m grateful to the writer.
Janice Gallagher
Ocean View
