Don’t settle for new normal
I reject the narrative that there is a new normal coming, and I pray that others do the same. To accept a new normal is to accept that people must agree to give up something that they had before. That something is our liberty. We have been giving it up in little pieces for a long time now, always in exchange for the promise of protection from a circumstance that we fear or are made to fear. In the case of this virus we fear for our lives. Just think of how much liberty can be extorted from a populous with the promise of protection from untimely death.
At the onset of this pandemic everyone was in the dark about it. In fear of the unknown, they loaned government the power to act on their behalf and trusted in their leaders to keep them informed and safe. Many leaders used this power in good faith to that end.
However, power corrupts quickly and power bankrolled by trillions of dollars corrupts at light speed. There are those in the government, with the help of their media allies, who have shamelessly used this harrowing event to their own end. They have politicized it, weaponized it, profited from it, and schemed to usurp power with it.
Now, after filtering out hype and slant from the facts, we know who is most at risk among us and how best to defend them. We have enough space, equipment and medical supplies to care for those who become ill. Our testing ability is up to speed, treatment trials have started, and research for a cure and vaccine are in the works.
Armed with this new knowledge and capability, the American people can take back the power of self-determination from those who are trying to frighten them into agreeing to wear the shackles of their deviously contrived new normal.
To preserve our liberty, we must bridle our fears and dare to start living like Americans again. Normal Americans.
Kate Devaney
Northfield
Higher risk needs vaccine
After weeks of stay-at-home orders, Ocean City worked hard to open beaches and many businesses in time for Memorial Day. For people like me, that weekend was bittersweet. It was when my life parted ways with others’.
I suffer from cerebral palsy and am at heightened risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Reopening doors for me is not a matter of government dictates — it will only come with a reliable vaccine protecting against this coronavirus.
Experts predict an 18-month development timeline as a best-case scenario, and even that would be the fastest result ever. But a vaccine arriving even one day sooner means an extra day of normal life I can enjoy.
I am, therefore, incredibly thankful to all the biopharmaceutical scientists toiling on this medical moonshot. I am also grateful to the companies for putting the full force of their R&D capabilities behind the numerous trials in progress and on the way.
Rest assured, when the day finally comes when a successful vaccine is announced, I will rush to be the first in line to receive it. And after we’re inoculated, my family and I will celebrate.
Bobby Barr
Ocean City
