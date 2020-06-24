Inform, let people decide
I am fed up with headlines that read “Murphy allows ....” When did he become king? I am also tired of misleading reporting on the China virus by cherry picking data to support fear and control by Gov. Murphy. With over 40 years in the very data focused IT industry, I can see the media are not reporting the facts people need to understand the risks and make their own choices in an educated manner. I think they and king Murphy are misleading us to maintain control.
The Legislature is similarly following along like good little trolls. I have been tracking the daily numbers for Atlantic County and as of May 27, 0.84% had contracted the virus. Unreported is how many people have actually been tested so we have no clue of the infection rate. Nor do we know how many of these require hospitalization or are released from the hospital. We have no clue how many have had it, have antibodies and are immune. I have not seen a report on antibody testing in weeks.
As for how many unfortunate people have died, the overall virus death rate for county residents is .06%. While all deaths are tragic, this is an extremely low percentage. People need to hear this information to allow them to make informed decisions. Omitting it promotes unnecessary fear.
This key information should be given to people to allow them to assess risks for themselves.
Tom Szczepanski
Mays Landing
Close, clean casinos daily
I’ve worked in Atlantic City since 1985 and have lived thru all the changes the casinos have made over the years. With the pandemic among us the casinos have been closed and everyone is begging for them to reopen. Executives are cracking their heads trying to figure out a way to reopen safely.
How about they go back to closing at 4 a.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. weekends and reopening at 10 a.m.? This might seem far fetched for executives, but really it’s a win-win. You close at 4/6 a.m., bring EVS in to clean and sanitize everywhere each morning. The guest would have to leave the casino floor, hence requiring them to book rooms, go to restaurants etc. It could spill back out to the city businesses also since people will need somewhere to go.
You would still be getting people’s money just in a different way besides the casino floor. Personally, I think more folks would feel safer knowing the place is being cleaned each and every day.
Marie DiBlasio-Parks
Brigantine
US needs Biden, not Trump
President Teddy Roosevelt once divided presidents into two camps — James Buchanan types, who remained inactive in the midst of national crises; and Abraham Lincoln types, who boldly used their power to act decisively. Herbert Hoover was clearly a Buchanan type. In the early days after the stock market crash Hoover tried to paint a hopeful picture. He urged reporters to resist writing gloom and doom articles that would alarm the people. “Prosperity is just around the corner,” he said. Despite record unemployment and the effects of the Depression on every household Hoover resisted calls for federal aid and called upon the states to help their people. Fortunately for the nation an Abraham Lincoln type crushed Hoover in the 1932 election. Franklin Roosevelt promised the American people a “new deal” and in his first hundred days he took decisive action initiating his alphabet soup of programs such as the AAA, WPA, CCC and TVA. He went on the radio and spoke calmly and confidently to a depressed and fearful nation. He did so in plain and reassuring language, without condescension, and without rancor or partisanship.
As we quarantine at home, wear masks and practice social distancing during this 2020 election year it is imperative that we elect a Lincoln type in November and not a Buchanan type. President Donald Trump was advised in January of the need for urgent mitigation measures against the spread of the emerging coronavirus. He could have ramped up efforts to produce test kits and urged Americans to take precautions. He could have had the federal government take the lead and work more collaboratively with the states’ governors to secure personal protective equipment and ventilators. Instead, he downplayed the threat. Trump is in the Buchanan category. Joe Biden has shown honesty, integrity, empathy and bipartisanship. He may not need to be a Lincoln type. He just needs to restore American leadership and get us home safely after what I consider the train wreck of Trump’s presidency.
Jim Schroeder
Port Republic
For Kennedy for Congress
As a resident of New Jersey’s Second Congressional District, I was appalled by Jeff Van Drew’s decision to vote no on impeaching President Donald Trump. I was further appalled when he swore his “undying support” to Trump.
When Van Drew changed political parties, he turned his back on people in southern N.J. to save his political career.
Many people in this district were already suffering from poverty and joblessness, and due to this pandemic the situation has worsened. People are worried how they will be able to afford food for their families, and pay their bills. Worried if they will have a job or business to go back to. Van Drew should be fighting to get more money and resources for the people of this district.
Van Drew is helping Trump get reelected, as one of 22 Republicans appointed House Congressional Captains to help raise money for Trump’s campaign.
We deserve a representative in Congress that will fight for and be a voice for the people of southern N.J. Amy Kennedy is a former public school teacher and mother of five children, and she wants to ensure every child has the opportunity for a bright future. She is a mental health advocate, and will work for affordable health care for everyone. She understands the need to address climate change, and its impact on this district, and will work for jobs that provide a livable wage. She will also work to end Citizen’s United, which has corrupted the election process.
I have had the honor to come to know Kennedy, and I support and endorse her candidacy for the N.J. CD-2 House of Representatives seat in the July 7 primary election. She walks the walk, and she will put the needs of her constituents first.
Helen Duda
Williamstown
