Faith in police shaken
I have been assessing the real state of our union.
I am white or Caucasian. I never see myself as driving while white. When taking a walk, I never think that I am walking while white.
I have never feared any interactions with African American or Latino police. Why would I? I, after all, am white.
No matter how I phrase it, I will never capture the fear, the anger of non-white citizens. Apparently, my skin color is my coat of armor.
Several comments from friends, acquaintances and others signal their need to hold onto the notion that most police are good people. I believe that many are good. My faith in that, though, is shaken.
I would love to hear the opinions of Michael Brown, or Dontre Hamilton, or Eric Garner, or Akai Gurley or Breonna Taylor or George Floyd. Alas we cannot. They are gone.
We can do better than this. We must.
Jeff Kaneff
Egg Harbor Township
Reade charge minimized
I keep looking for some decent coverage of the accusation of Tara Reade, but the subject seems to get swept under the rug to cover for Joe Biden. The media throw women under the bus to cover for Democrats that they support. Bad journalism, #MeToo. I believe Reade.
Norma Celler
Villas
NJ trying to feed on US?
Is it possible that the request of billions of dollars from the federal government to the state of New Jersey is making a straw out of the federal government, present time taxpayers and taxpayers of tomorrow?
Or just a fine line difficult to define even to financial gurus.
Opel D. Dalsh
Cape May
Protest all Black killings
I have the utmost sympathy for the family of George Floyd. Yes, the cop did not practice good arrest procedures in the subduing of Floyd. The officer’s actions appears to have led to his untimely death. However, once again, a certain segment of society believes that protesting these incidents gives them the freedom to loot and burn stores — many of which are minority owned.
If these protesters are concerned with the killing of blacks, why aren’t they in the following cities protesting the high incidence of black homicides? The following numbers represent homicides for the first quarter of this year — Chicago 206, New York City 102, Baltimore 76 and Philadelphia 125. Yet there are no protests.
This makes it seem that it is OK for blacks to kill blacks, but a completely opposite story when it is a white killing a black. These types of protests are only enhancing the racial divide in America.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.