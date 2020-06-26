Push NJ to complete parkway bike path
Wow! How quickly news stories come and go these days. Let’s remember that just the other day the N.J. authorities approved toll hikes on the N.J. Turnpike, the Atlantic City Expressway and the Garden State Parkway.
Last year the G.S. Parkway project replacing one bridge and rebuilding another over Great Egg Harbor was completed. This project took more then 10 years to plan and build and included a multi-million-dollar bikeway/pedestrian walkway on the replacement bridge.
This was a forward thinking idea because such a walkway would benefit both the quality of life and economically the residents and visitors of Atlantic and Cape May counties and most of their municipalities. The benefits are clear, they can be seen everyday by looking at the numbers of users of the Route 52 bridges between Somers Point and Ocean City.
The parkway bridge was built, the multi-million-dollar walkway was built, but someone forgot to figure out how to get pedestrians and bicyclists across a 30 foot wide exit ramp to easily access the bridge’s walkway. The walkway has an easy exit on the Beesleys Point side of the bridge but at this time there is no connection on the Somers Point side.
Sadly, there seems no urgency by the Turnpike Authority to complete this connection. It falls on our state representatives and county and municipal officials to understand how completing this connection will benefit the area and the people they represent, and to keep the pressure on the Turnpike Authority to complete this project.
Finishing the walkway will provide a connection between Cape May and Atlantic counties, will provide access to Atlantic County’s bike path that runs from Somers Point through Pleasantville, and access from Somers Point to the Ocean City bike path over the Rt. 52 bridge. People should encourage their representatives at all levels to support the completion of the G.S. Parkway bikeway over the Great Egg Harbor inlet.
Bill Reinert
Somers Point
Prior complaints a red flag
Before he knelt on George Floyd’s neck, ex-officer Derek Chauvin was the subject of 18 prior complaints with the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs. Police confirmed the charges were filed but didn’t detail why they were filed or what they entailed. One complaint is one too many but 18 should signify a red flag warning.
Any police officer serving the community should be an upright and responsible citizen. With this amount of complaints, should Chauvin have been dismissed from the Minneapolis Police Department long before he killed Floyd?
David M. Levin
Vineland
Access food moderately
Across America pants are splitting and belts are stretching because individuals eat too much, eat too often and exercise too little. These practices invite assaults upon health.
In recent years some have argued that the poor health of many adults has been brought on by a lack of access to nutritious food — the insinuation being, if there were more available greens, some magic would be wrought restoring over-eaters and under exercisers to a state of vigor.
Focusing on food access is a stretch. Urban dwellers have shopping options. In every neighborhood there is a grocery store wherein the shelves hold those goods most wanted by patrons. But even if all corner stores disappeared, there are still other larger stores reachable by bus, subway and train where nutrition can be purchased. Additionally, in all communities there are persons driving cars, who when they go shopping are willing to take along another or who would for a fee be a bulk purchaser for a group of neighbors seeking such low-cost foods as oatmeal and canned vegetables.
In conclusion, one of the first steps to wiser eating is to overcome our fondness for pursuing and “putting the gobble” to those foods that thrill our taste buds.
Ray Lewis
Corbin City
Floyd death lost in looting
I firmly believe not just black lives matter, but all lives matter. What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis should never have happened, not to him nor anyone. And, I firmly believe the Minneapolis community has the right and deserves to protest the police officers at the root of this traumatic event.
However, this horrid death seems to have given mobs of thugs the right to loot stores and burn anything they deem would make a devastating fire. How did these retailers fall into the path of this destruction?
This is a disgrace. The thugs are only out there for their own self-satisfaction, stealing items to fill their closets and homes. The death of Floyd is lost in their greed.
Rob Coyne
Absecon
Speak up against racism
I get it, I really do. I’m 70 years old now and I got it when I was 16. I grew up in a household with a racist father. Some will say many people were racist back then. True, but it doesn’t make it right. I heard the name calling, the constant put downs, the nastiest remarks directed at black people.
As a child I was afraid of black people. As a 16 year old I met Larry Washington in a typing class and my whole prospective changed. Washington was funny, kind, soft spoken and a total gentleman. I liked him instantly and it did not take me long to realize my father was wrong.
I watched the rioting on television in the 1960s. I listened to Martin Luther King Jr. speak. My father was wrong. I realized very quickly that if I was black, I would probably be dead. Dead, because I couldn’t stand being treated with constant disrespect and disdain by white people.
I watched intently the way black people were treated. I spoke up against it in my own small way. I spoke up against it every time I saw or heard a black person being ridiculed for their color. I don’t know if it mattered much, one skinny white girl refusing to participate in or tolerate the mocking of black people but, it was a start.
It is time for everyone to speak up. It is time for every white person to let their family, friends and colleagues know they will not tolerate racist behavior. They will not stand silent and listen to jokes, nasty comments and racist remarks, watch cops kill black people for no reason. I’m not a special lady but how did I get it 54 years ago and so many of my peers did not? I thought the old white racists had died off. I was wrong, sadly they are still here. Let’s call them out, expose them and refuse to ever be silent.
Jeanne Roberts
Egg Harbor Township
