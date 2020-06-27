Only few deserve blame

Blaming all the protesters for what a few did is like blaming all of law enforcement for a few bad actors.

Michael Santambrogio

Egg Harbor Township

Offer health care 24/7

If the health care industry in this country is afraid of financial loss, the perfect solution is ending their collective 9 to 5/Monday thru Friday/no weekends/no holidays work hours. Just like all-night convenience stores, run hospitals and walk-in clinics 24/7.

Doctors primarily work in group practices, so they can rotate shifts. Make everything that’s available on a Tuesday at 10 a.m. (routine/elective/emergent) available on a Saturday at 10 p.m.

In the meantime, don’t get sick or hurt during off hours.

Joan Mahon

Villas

Demand character

I assume people don’t want their children to be bullies, to lie and deny when asked to explain their actions, to ridicule others when they don’t agree with their beliefs or opinions, to withhold compassion for others, to be selfish and demand that their wants be granted without question.

Yet President Donald Trump is in the White House and tolerated. Character, integrity, honesty and accountability matter. The qualities we want to instill in children should be demanded of elected leaders.

If we no longer care about these traits, we will no longer be a beacon of hope to other nations, and we will cease to be a free, democratic country.

Barbara Rehrmann

Ocean View

Wear masks for others

I wear my mask for others. Why don’t others wear masks for me? Everyone wants the economy to succeed. This should not be political. Complaining is a luxury that dead people no longer get to have.

Donna Josephs

Ventnor

