COVID requires patience
Safety, jobs, social life, freedom — remember them? A return to this old normal will be worth the wait. For now though, say goodbye to sudden solutions and say hello to patience, patience, patience.
In a legendary radio comedy sketch, Jack Benny is being held up at gunpoint. “Your money or your life,” said the masked man. A long pause followed. The radio went silent as listeners waited intently for Benny’s answer. “Well?” demanded the impatient would-be thief. “I’m thinking, I’m thinking,” replied the notoriously cheap Benny persona. It was priceless.
The punch line is etched in comedy history. Less well-remembered is the uncertain, careful pause which set it up and made it work.
The delayed response was worth the wait for listeners. And it worked for Benny too. The original script had the frustrated robber hightailing it out of there. Benny got to keep his money and his life.
This funny classic of radio days holds a lesson for our not-so-funny pandemic predicament today. Don’t jump the gun. Better to be patient than a patient. We will foil our coronavirus masked man who would rob us of our health and our wealth. Only not yet.
Anne McGinnis
Atlantic City
Some police bully inferiors
The death of George Floyd is sickening, and it doesn’t just go away either, although it isn’t entirely of a racial origin. This goes on all the time to people who some police feel are inferior. So all minorities can easily file their billet, along with some white people from a lower place in society.
Like any bully in a school yard, they pick on a class of people who they feel really don’t matter. A sociopath feels anything he does it OK. The trick to it is, can I get away with it too? This officer seemed to have gotten away with it so far, for at least 18 years. A bad officer doesn’t wake up one day and say, I’m going to kill someone today. But as the opportunity presents itself along the way to abuse his sworn duty to protect and serve, his rationale becomes swayed. He then convinces himself, in his own sick mind.
Then there are sometimes two moments in a man’s life, and unfortunately the second one could be too late. In this instance, almost nine minutes, it was too late for both men. If you study the video, notice the look on his face, which to me looks like he’s enjoying himself, with his other foot driving all his weight on Floyd’s neck and his hand is in his pocket so he can drive the weight of his upper body along with a rear foot drive.
This was short-lived, acute and a wake-up call for all of us, except George Floyd.
Michael K. Dale
Linwood
Prefer casinos to online
The in-home gambling industry is hustling big time to capture customers during this opportune time.
I’ll be damned if I’ll ever invite this wolf in sheep’s clothing into my home, turning it into a casino. I’ve got nothing against gambling, nor do I attend GA meetings. I’ve rolled my share of impressive rounds at craps in Atlantic City. My comped dinners and rooms weren’t too shabby.
Only when I get the itch and have the extra shekels to risk do I visit a real live action-packed joint to scratch that itch.
Self-awareness protects this street-wise old timer, born and reared in South Philly. I like action and have the personality upon which compulsion can thrive. Workaholic is one trait that has kept me fully employed at 83 years.
Having a gambling device on my bedroom nightstand, especially during these new-normal depressing times, may be too tempting. Gambling at 3 a.m. smacks of degeneracy.
I don’t need this diversion. Luck is not what I am seeking. I am depending on the savvy and wisdom of my combined street and book learning to meet this foe head-on.
I hope and pray that those who bring in-home gambling into their lives do it with class, but for me personally, I’ll play it safe and pass to another shooter.
Sam Alfonsi
Lower Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.